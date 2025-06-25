4 Reasons to try out Embers Adrift (and 4 big caveats you should know about)

If you love playing old-school style MMORPGs, Embers Adrift may be something new but familiar to try out. The game features both PvE and PvP elements, but the main focus is on PvE, allowing you to play how you want. But like any other video game, not everything is perfect, and some things may not be to your liking.

This article will list four reasons why the game may be up your alley, along with a few things to keep in mind before starting your journey.

Why play Embers Adrift in 2025

Embers Adrift focuses on co-op play (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

In a time when MMOs are quickly becoming more and more popular, Embers Adrift brings back the classic gameplay that many people grew up playing. Here are four reasons you should try the game.

1) Less focus on microtransactions

Microtransactions are disliked by pretty much every gamer. Embers Adrift is steering away from microtransactions or any other form of in-game monetization. There is an optional subscription that gives you extra perks, but nothing besides that.

2) Co-op-focused gameplay

The game encourages a co-op-based approach. You can create a six-man party for exploration and most of the in-game content. There’s also a massive 24-player raid system to catch the essence of old MMOs, where you need to form a group and plan all the roles before doing a raid.

3) Challenging combat

It may look like a cozy game, but combat will test your skill. You start with one of three roles and progress towards their specializations, which play a big role during combat. A healer will not be able to dish out damage. Similarly, tanks and DPS also have their role to play.

4) Shared account progress

You aren’t locked into playing one character, as the game features shared banks for all characters in your account. Each character will have a separate stash, but you’ll be able to share what you get on one character with others. This prevents you from starting at zero each time you make a character.

Embers Adrift isn’t perfect

Solo play can be challenging (Image via Stormhaven Studios)

Embers Adrift recently launched on Steam, but the game has been out there for a few years. The game has a small but dedicated player base. Here are a few things you should know before starting the game.

1) Less solo-friendly

While you can explore and engage in combat solo, things are going to be rough. The game is designed mostly for co-op, meaning there’s no party finder, and you’ll need to form a team through in-game chat. Luckily, unless you are doing a dungeon, you only need one or two players in the party.

2) Small community

The game has a smaller community than any big-name MMO. You shouldn’t expect to log in and find the hub bustling with players throughout the day. However, the game was recently released on Steam along with a new update, which may attract new players.

3) Slow progression

Embers Adrift is there for fast-paced gameplay and moment-to-moment combat. The world is huge, and the only fast travel option is Ember Monoliths, which you need to activate manually. The dungeons are non-linear, and dying means you lose your gear and have to return to reclaim all the items.

4) Less handholding

The game gives you complete freedom on how you want to progress. However, it also won’t tell you what you can do. There are no quest trackers or a minimap to guide you on where to go, so be ready to sink a lot of time into the game.

Embers Adrift is slow-paced and grindy, and if you haven’t tried any MMORPGs before, be ready to spend hours and hours exploring. With nothing telling you where to go and how you should play, every enemy you defeat and new area you explore gives you a sense of achievement. If that’s what you are looking for, the game may be worth trying.

