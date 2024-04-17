5 best MMOs to try on Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch features a very diverse selection of MMOs in its library. Even with its limited hardware capabilities, the Switch never compromises on the quality of its games. Although some titles may have better visuals when played on other platforms, performance-wise, the Nintendo Switch has highly capable optimization teams who make sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.

In the massive pool of MMOs available on the Switch, it could be hard to find the best one. That said, this article lists the five best titles that the platform has to offer. But keep in mind that to play MMOs on the Switch, you might need to have subscribed to the Nintendo Switch Online Service.

Disclaimer: This article is purely based on the writer’s personal opinions and biases.

Top 5 MMO games to play on Nintendo Switch

1) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Build your dream community in AC: NH (Image via Nintendo)

Although not a traditional MMO, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has all the aspects needed to be a phenomenal Massively Multiplayer Online RPG. released during the peak years of the pandemic, the game dropped as a ray of light in dark times. Its cute and wholesome aesthetic and multiplayer elements quickly made it a very special title for numerous players.

In the game, players can farm, socialize, customize their islands, and invite players to form bonds and show off their islands.

2) Avabel Online

Avabel is a textbook MMORPG offered by the handheld. The game features a grand world with various missions, quests, and playable characters. The game's aesthetics can be compared with old Final Fantasy games.

If you like Fantasy MMORPGs and have no issue grinding to get better in the game, then Avabel Online could be a great game to try on the Nintendo Switch.

3) Dauntless

Become a vicious hunter in Dauntless (Image via Iron Galaxy)

Highly inspired by the Monster Hunter franchise, Dauntless is an MMO that emphasizes teamwork and raids. The gameplay is pretty much like that of the Monster Hunter franchise. You team up with a group of players and hunt down giant monsters together. You can then use resources collected from the monster to craft better armor and weapons to hunt even stronger monsters later.

The visual style and aesthetics of Dauntless are very refreshing and unique. Again, if you enjoy games like Monster Hunter, you should give Dauntless a try.

4) DC Universe Online

Experience the iconic stories of DC Universe (Image via Daybreak Game Company)

DC Universe Online is the ideal game if you are a superhero fan. It is among the best MMORPGs ever made. DC Universe Online has huge open worlds and deep stories, letting you live out all your superhero dreams by fighting alongside the most iconic heroes of all time, such as Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.

It’s worth noting that DC Universe Online remains one of the best MMO games on the Nintendo Switch in 2024. 13 years down the line, it still holds its own.

5) Neverwinter Nights

Become a hero of high fantasy in Neverwinter (Image via Beamdog)

If you're dissatisfied that Baldur’s Gate 3 is not available on the Nintendo Switch, then you should definitely give Neverwinter Nights a try. Based on the same universe and a soul sequel to the original Baldur’s Gate, Neverwinter Nights brings the massive world of Dungeons and Dragons to life with MMO mechanics.

Band together with other RPG fans and explore iconic locations of the Dungeons and Dragons universe in Neverwinter Nights on your Nintendo Switch.

