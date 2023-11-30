5 best Nightmare mods in Warframe

Warframe offers various in-game items that you can use to get stronger, and mods are some of the best items you can incorporate into your build. Nightmare mods are dual-stat mods, making them some of the most powerful in the game. You can acquire these mods by participating in Nightmare missions.

While the game has various Nightmare mods, some are better than others. Here's a list of the five best Nightmare mods in Warframe.

Vigor, Shred, and 3 other Nightmare mods in Warframe

1) Fortitude

Fortitude offers knockdown resistance and increased shield regeneration (Image via Digital Extremes)

Fortitude is a rare mod that can decrease the knockdown chance and provide players with an increased shield recharge rate. The mod can provide up to 100% shield recharge and 40% knockdown resistance at max rank.

This Nightmare mod can protect Warframes during various missions. You can also stack this mod with Sure Footed for full knockdown immunity.

2) Vigor

Vigor gives extra health and increased shield capacity (Image via Digital Extremes)

Vigor is a rare Nightmare mod that increases your health and shield capacity. When maxed, the mod can increase health and shield by 50%. Vigor is on this list because it gives players attributes that would otherwise need two mods.

You can add this mod for a squishy Warframe with great damage to balance survivability and damage output. Vigor is a very beginner-friendly and uncomplicated mod, as it only provides health and a shield.

3) Shred

Shred increases the damage of bows and rifles exponentially (Image via Digital Extremes)

Shred is a Nightmare mod that focuses on improving the damage you deal. The mod is a blessing to bow and rifle users as it can increase their fire rate. Shred can increase the fire rate of bows by 60% and rifles by 30%. The mod can also increase punch through by 1.2 meters, making it efficient to clear mobs.

Those who have bows in their arsenal can heavily benefit from this mod.

4) Hammer Shot

Hammer Shot increases status chance and critical damage (Image via Digital Extremes)

You can use Hammer Shot to increase a rifle's status chance and critical damage. This mod can increase status chance by 80% and critical damage by 50%, massively increasing a rifle's damage output. It can be beneficial when used by Warframes with nuke abilities.

You can combine this mod with the Vital Sense mod to get critical damage up to 180%.

5) Animal Instinct

Animal Instinct can be used on companions (Image via Digital Extremes)

This companion Nightmare mod can increase the user's loot and enemy radar radius. Companion mods can be equipped on companions like robots and beasts. Animal Instinct can increase loot radar by 30 meters and enemy radar by 18 meters. This mod functions well even when the companion is incapacitated.

You can utilize this mod when searching for loot or visiting undiscovered territories in Warframe.