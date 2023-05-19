5 games to try while you wait for Diablo 4

Scheduled for release on June 6, 2023, Diablo 4 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019. It is the fourth installment of Blizzard's fabled series. Since its announcement in 2019, fans have awaited its release with bated breath. Many expect its sales numbers to surpass that of its predecessor, Diablo 3, which sold a whopping 30 million copies by 2015.

Diablo 4's story is set approximately 50 years after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls. Like its predecessors, Diablo 4 also falls in the standard hack-and-slash action role-playing game genre. While you await the release of Diablo 4, here are five similar games you could try.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer

List of games you can try before Diablo 4 arrives

1) Diablo 3

One of the best ways to prepare yourself for Diablo 4 is by having a rundown of Diablo 3. Similar to Diablo 1 and 2, its third edition is an action role-playing game (ARPG) where you can engage in real-time combat. In the game, the main protagonist Nephalem is tasked with investigating a fallen star who later turns out to be a man with zero recollection of the events that led him there.

The game's always-online DRM did catch some flak, but now it's common practice for many games, including the upcoming sequel. It also introduced destructible environments and let players explore more outdoor areas.

2) Path of Exile

Developed by Grinding Gear Games, Path of Exile is a free-to-play ARPG. The story is similar to the Diablo series, making it a good game to play if you're looking forward to Diablo 4. The story revolves around the title character, who is exiled to Wraeclast (a criminal habitat) and must fight with the demons unleashing hell in this new place.

Siege of the Atlas, Path of Exile's latest expansion, is coming soon, and it promises to offer players access to a huge range of updates.

3) Book of Demons

Developed by Thing Trunk, Book of Demons is a good game to play if you want to get used to the essence of Diablo 4. Given the fact that its storyline heavily borrows from the Diablo series, you might enjoy playing it before Diablo 4 releases. The story centers around the common trope of good versus evil, where you play as the main protagonist. The game involves collecting skill cards to possess powers that would help you to destroy enemies in the game.

4) Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Developed by Ascaron, Sacred 2 is an action role-playing game. The story is set in a fictional land named Ancaria, where a material called T-Energy is the source of all human and magical existence. As soon as the responsibility of looking after Ancaria was passed onto the High Elves, struggles broke out between its two factions, with both wanting to possess T- energy.

The entire game is based on this struggle between multiple forces, and as a player, you get to choose a side based on your campaign selection.

5) Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance

Developed by Snowblind Studios, Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is an action role-playing game set in the fictional Sword Coast in the Faerun continent of Forgotten Realms. You can choose among three race and class divisions at the beginning of the game. Based on your level, you are rewarded with points that can be used to acquire things you would need to move forward in the game.

Poll : 0 votes