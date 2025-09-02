5 reasons to try Duet Night Abyss, the gacha-turned-looter-shooter

Duet Night Abyss is an upcoming looter-shooter game by Pan Studio. It was first announced in 2023 and made headlines due to its strikingly similar character abilities to Warframe, but with an anime theme. Following a series of closed beta tests, the studio announced October 28, 2025, as the official release date for the game.

However, that announcement came with a surprise, one that may excite many. If Duet Night Abyss hits the mark at launch, it could be your next go-to looter shooter. So, here are five reasons why you should try it out.

Also read: Duet Night Abyss CBT 2 hands-on preview

5 reasons to play Duet Night Abyss

1) No more gacha elements

No more FOMO from gacha mechanics (Image via Pan Studio)

Originally supposed to be a gacha game, Duet Night Abyss will now release as a regular looter-shooter where everyone needs to grind for an item. If you aren’t familiar with the gacha concept, it functions like a slot machine, where you spend premium currency to make a ‘pull.’

Each pull has a minuscule chance to reward you with a premium character, and after a certain number of pulls, you will get one. It’s a concept that may have deterred many, so Hero Games ditched the plan and is instead focusing on cosmetics and direct purchases as the primary source of monetization.

2) Free to play

The game is free to play and contains co-op elements (Image via Pan Studio)

Duet Night Abyss will be entirely free to play, and with the removal of gacha mechanics, it’ll be as free as any game you can find. However, the change in monetization will come with a steep grind for the character and weapons you want and a heavy focus on cosmetic items.

If you’ve played games like Destiny 2, Outriders, or Warframe, you probably have an idea of how a looter-shooter game works. Completing missions grants rewards, some of which contain what you want with a low drop chance.

3) New looter-shooter experience

You'll get to choose from a variety of weapons and characters (Image via Pan Studio)

The looter-shooter genre has not seen much competition for a while now. The most recent entries include Destiny Rising, a gacha game. Currently, the reigning titles in the category are Destiny 2 and Warframe, with the latter taking the lead in recent years.

Having a new game in the genre will provide something new to try, even if the basic concept remains the same. Additionally, if the response is positive, then other games will have a competition, which will help improve the player experience.

4) Cel-shaded anime theme

Anime meets looter-shooter (Image via Pan Studio)

Cel-shaded anime-style games have gained a lot of popularity in recent years. With added looter-shooter elements, Duet Night Abyss can pull in a serious number of players on launch. However, retaining them is something we will only know after the launch.

Having an anime look isn’t the only thing the game is promising. It also features a campaign, co-op gameplay, and other essential elements. The recent announcement has already had many excited for the launch, and if you enjoy looter-shooter games, then Duet Night Abyss is worth trying.

5) Multi-platform availability

Obliterate hordes of enemies from PC or mobile (Image via Pan Studio)

Speaking of accessibility, Duet Night Abyss will launch across PC and Mobile, and unlike many other similar games, the PC release will be available on both Steam and Epic Games. As a player, you will have the option to choose where you want to play.

Another benefit of the title being multi-platform is that you can log in from anywhere to complete daily missions or farm the weapons and characters you need.

