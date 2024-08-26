All Dark and Darker ranks, explained

Dark and Darker features an online ranking system, but it is only available for the paid version of the game. Developed by IRONMACE, this title is an online Dungeon Crawler and extraction hack-and-slash that is completely free to download and play. However, it has several features that are locked behind a paywall.
Highroller Dungeons and the AP system, also known as the online Dark and Darker ranks, are only accessible to players who purchase the ‘Legendary’ status. In this article, we have shared all the essential information you need to know about the AP and ranking system in this multiplayer dark fantasy title.
What Are the Ranks in Dark and Darker?
Once you purchase the game, you will earn AP, aka Adventure Points, every time you interact with certain props, kill enemies, defeat bosses, and complete quests. The more AP you earn, the higher you climb in the rankings. Currently, there are seven ranks, with each having three separate stages.
The table below shows the amount of AP you need to climb each rank and how the gold costs for each dungeon change when you enter a new rank:
How to get a Legendary account in Dark and Darker?
You will have to pay a one-time fee to unlock all features in Dark and Darker. The in-game store will give you the option to buy the ‘Legendary’ account status, which unlocks the premium features, including Ranks and Highroller dungeons.
The account status costs 15 Red Stone Shards which are bought with real-world money. Currently, you will need to pay $30 to get enough Red Stone Shards to buy the Legendary Status in Dark and Darker.
