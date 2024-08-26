  • home icon
  • MMO News
  • All Dark and Darker ranks, explained

All Dark and Darker ranks, explained

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Aug 26, 2024 19:22 IST
Ranks in Dark and Darker explained (Image via IRONMACE)
Ranks in Dark and Darker explained (Image via IRONMACE)

Dark and Darker features an online ranking system, but it is only available for the paid version of the game. Developed by IRONMACE, this title is an online Dungeon Crawler and extraction hack-and-slash that is completely free to download and play. However, it has several features that are locked behind a paywall.

Highroller Dungeons and the AP system, also known as the online Dark and Darker ranks, are only accessible to players who purchase the ‘Legendary’ status. In this article, we have shared all the essential information you need to know about the AP and ranking system in this multiplayer dark fantasy title.

What Are the Ranks in Dark and Darker?

Gain AP to climb ranks (Image via IRONMACE)
Gain AP to climb ranks (Image via IRONMACE)

Once you purchase the game, you will earn AP, aka Adventure Points, every time you interact with certain props, kill enemies, defeat bosses, and complete quests. The more AP you earn, the higher you climb in the rankings. Currently, there are seven ranks, with each having three separate stages.

also-read-trending Trending

Read More: Dark and Darker Mobile Global Beta Test: Schedule and how to sign up

The table below shows the amount of AP you need to climb each rank and how the gold costs for each dungeon change when you enter a new rank:

Rank

Required Total AP

Ice Cavern Entrance Fee

Crypts Entrance Fee

Goblin Cave Entrance Fee

Neophyte III

0

0

0

0

Neophyte II

500

0

0

0

Neophyte I

1000

0

0

0

Apprentice III

1750

50

30

25

Apprentice II

2500

100

60

50

Apprentice I

3250

150

100

75

Wanderer III

4250

200

150

100

Wanderer II

5250

250

200

150

Wanderer I

6250

300

250

200

Pathfinder III

7500

350

300

250

Pathfinder II

9000

400

350

300

Pathfinder I

11000

450

400

350

Voyager III

13500

500

450

400

Voyager II

16500

550

500

450

Voyager I

20000

600

550

500

Exemplar III

24000

650

600

550

Exemplar II

28000

700

700

600

Exemplar I

32000

800

800

700

Demigod

36000

900

900

800

How to get a Legendary account in Dark and Darker?

Visit the in-game shop to buy the game (Image via IRONMACE)
Visit the in-game shop to buy the game (Image via IRONMACE)

You will have to pay a one-time fee to unlock all features in Dark and Darker. The in-game store will give you the option to buy the ‘Legendary’ account status, which unlocks the premium features, including Ranks and Highroller dungeons.

The account status costs 15 Red Stone Shards which are bought with real-world money. Currently, you will need to pay $30 to get enough Red Stone Shards to buy the Legendary Status in Dark and Darker.

Read more articles:

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी