All Dark and Darker ranks, explained

Dark and Darker features an online ranking system, but it is only available for the paid version of the game. Developed by IRONMACE, this title is an online Dungeon Crawler and extraction hack-and-slash that is completely free to download and play. However, it has several features that are locked behind a paywall.

Highroller Dungeons and the AP system, also known as the online Dark and Darker ranks, are only accessible to players who purchase the ‘Legendary’ status. In this article, we have shared all the essential information you need to know about the AP and ranking system in this multiplayer dark fantasy title.

What Are the Ranks in Dark and Darker?

Gain AP to climb ranks (Image via IRONMACE)

Once you purchase the game, you will earn AP, aka Adventure Points, every time you interact with certain props, kill enemies, defeat bosses, and complete quests. The more AP you earn, the higher you climb in the rankings. Currently, there are seven ranks, with each having three separate stages.

The table below shows the amount of AP you need to climb each rank and how the gold costs for each dungeon change when you enter a new rank:

Rank Required Total AP Ice Cavern Entrance Fee Crypts Entrance Fee Goblin Cave Entrance Fee Neophyte III 0 0 0 0 Neophyte II 500 0 0 0 Neophyte I 1000 0 0 0 Apprentice III 1750 50 30 25 Apprentice II 2500 100 60 50 Apprentice I 3250 150 100 75 Wanderer III 4250 200 150 100 Wanderer II 5250 250 200 150 Wanderer I 6250 300 250 200 Pathfinder III 7500 350 300 250 Pathfinder II 9000 400 350 300 Pathfinder I 11000 450 400 350 Voyager III 13500 500 450 400 Voyager II 16500 550 500 450 Voyager I 20000 600 550 500 Exemplar III 24000 650 600 550 Exemplar II 28000 700 700 600 Exemplar I 32000 800 800 700 Demigod 36000 900 900 800

How to get a Legendary account in Dark and Darker?

Visit the in-game shop to buy the game (Image via IRONMACE)

You will have to pay a one-time fee to unlock all features in Dark and Darker. The in-game store will give you the option to buy the ‘Legendary’ account status, which unlocks the premium features, including Ranks and Highroller dungeons.

The account status costs 15 Red Stone Shards which are bought with real-world money. Currently, you will need to pay $30 to get enough Red Stone Shards to buy the Legendary Status in Dark and Darker.

