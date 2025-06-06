All new Crafting mechanics in Path of Exile 3.26 Secrets of the Atlas

Path of Exile 3.26 is making some big changes to the crafting side of the game, along with the introduction of new crafting mechanics. Our search for Zana through Atlas will introduce items with Memory Strands, which can turn the results of traditional crafting more powerful.

This article will delve into this new method of crafting, along with listing all the changes to the existing crafting system.

New crafting mechanic in Path of Exile 3.26

The Secrets of the Atlas is bringing a brand new crafting mechanic. Memory Strands are something that items in high-tier inside Memory-influenced maps can drop. Here’s a quick rundown of what it does.

Memory Strands

Items with Memory Strands will be in high demand (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Memory Strands are the highlight of Path of Exile 3.26’s new crafting mechanics. Items dropping from influenced maps can contain a random amount of Memory Strands up to 100. The number of Strands also dictates how good the item will be after identifying.

Using a currency to craft these items will result in high-tier outcomes. However, each craft will consume some of the Memory Strands in the process. This makes items with more Strands worth picking up. Note that high-tier outcomes do not mean desirable roll, but instead refer to high-tier random affixes.

New pinnacle crafting currency

Orb of Remembrance (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With this crafting mechanic, there are also new currencies to craft with. The three pinnacle bosses also feature exclusive currency drops. These are Orb of Remembrance, Orb of Unravelling, and Orb of Intention.

Each of these orbs can significantly alter an item or maps, and help in crafting better items. The Orb of Remembrance can add Memory Strands to an item, while the Orb of Unravelling can use all the Strands to upgrade random affixes to a higher tier.

For farming items with Memory Strands, the Orb of Intention can influence maps to decrease loot drop, but add more Strands to the items.

Crafting changes in Path of Exile 3.26

While the Secrets of the Atlas expansion does bring a new crafting system, the content reveal showcased it’s leaning more towards refining the old system. Here’s a list of every crafting changes in patch 3.26.

Betrayal crafting

Betrayal crafting recipes can be found in endgame maps (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Starting with Path of Exile 3.26, there are some massive changes to how Betrayal crafting works. The Veiled modifiers are no longer acquired from the unveiling items. Instead, they are now part of the core game and can be acquired as a crafting recipe through the endgame.

Changes to the Recombinator

Recombinator in Path of Exile has a new crafting option (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Recombinator was introduced in the Settlers League and allowed combining two non-Unique items of the same base for a random item with combined modifiers. In patch 3.26, the developers added the option to select the desired modifiers, similar to Path of Exile 2.

Return of Veiled Chaos Orb

Veiled Exalted and Chaos Orb (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

With changes to Betrayal in Secrets of the Atlas expansion, the Veiled Chaos Orb is back. This item can be used to reforge a rare item with random modifiers, with one Veiled modifier. Additionally, the Veiled Orb is renamed as Veiled Exalted Orb, which will remove a random modifier to add a Veiled modifier to an item.

Changes to crafting sprees on Syndicate crafting bench

Crafting spree in Syndicate safehouse (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Crafting sprees after completing Syndicate safehouses are a fun way to make some decent gear with free currency. Previously, players needed their own items for crafting. This will not be the case anymore, as the crafting bench will now have a pre-generated item along with the currency.

