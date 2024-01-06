Winter Wonderland is a holiday event mod in Studio Wildcard's ARK Survival Ascended, where players can acquire numerous high-end loot in the form of gifts delivered by RaptorClaus, soaring across the star-filled night sky in his sleigh, whom you can catch at midnight in-game time. During this period, you will also encounter numerous special creatures that will drop goodies and receive boosted rates in various facets of gameplay.

This article details everything confirmed in the Winter Wonderland event mod in ARK Survival Ascended.

ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland end date and features

Expand Tweet

The Winter Wonderland event started a few weeks back in celebration of Christmas and New Year. Although this event is nearing its end, you can still acquire all the rewards and holiday-themed goodies by participating before it ends on January 7, 2024.

Follow these steps to start the Winter Wonderland event in ARK Survival Ascended:

Select the mod tab from the Main Menu.

Search for Winter Wonderland (Mod ID: 927090) in the ARK Mod list and install it.

Select Mod Setting in the Main Menu.

Activate Winter Wonderland under Available Mods.

These steps will only work for single-player or non-dedicated servers. For unofficial servers, you can download the mod from Curseforge.

The following are the new additions and features in the Winter Wonderland event:

Increased rates

PvP/PvE: 1.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 1.5x Breeding

1.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 1.5x Breeding Small Tribes : 4x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 3.5x Breeding

: 4x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 3.5x Breeding ARKpocalypse: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience + 4.5x Breeding

New event-themed creatures

Santa's Big Hemper Yeti

Abominable Snowman

Pegomastax Grouch: These creatures will steal your Gift Boxes in return for a special reward.

These creatures will steal your Gift Boxes in return for a special reward. Wild Rideable Reindeer: Feeding them Rockarrot and riding them will reward you with additional drop amounts.

Creatures in various colors

Lavender

Dino Light Purple

Dino Light Blue

DragonGreen0

ActualBlack

Cyan

DeepPink

Dino Dark Purple

Mint

Jade

PineGreen

SpruceGreen

DarkMagenta

Glacial

PowderBlue

Teal

DarkViolet

Red

Green

Light Grey

Light Red

Dark Red

Dino Light Red

Dino Light Green

Dino Medium Green

Dino Albino

NearWhite

Yellow

ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland rewards

Here are the various rewards from Gift Boxes in ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland:

New Chibi pets

RaptorClauss

Hyaenadeer

New Holiday Emotes

Shiver Emote

Snow Angel Emote

Previous Holiday Emotes

Caroling Emote

Happy Clap Emote

Nutcracker Dance Emote

New Holiday Skins

Full-body Krampus Costume Player Character Skin/Cosmetic

Santa's Workshop Smithy Structure Skin

Festive Forge Structure Skin

Previous Holiday Skins

Blue-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Candy Cane Club Skin

Christmas Bola Skin

Dino Ornament Swimsuit Skins

Felt Reindeer Antlers Skin

Gray-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Green-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

HLN-A Winter Beanie Skin

Jerboa Wreath Swimsuit Skins

Megaloceros Reindeer Costume

Noglin Regift Winter Beanie Skin

Noglin Swimsuit Skins

Nutcracker Slingshot Skin

Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin (Winter Wonderland 5)

Raptor Sleighing Winter Beanie Skin

Red-Ball Winter Beanie Skin

Santa Costume Skin

Santa Hat Skin

Snowy Winter Beanie Skin

Ugly Carno Sweater Skin

Ugly Chibi Sweater Skin

Ugly Bronto Sweater Skin

Ugly Bulbdog Sweater Skin

Ugly Caroling Sweater Skin

Ugly Noglin Regift Sweater Skin

Ugly Raptor Claws Sweater Skin

Ugly Rockwell Sweater Skin

Ugly T-Rex Sweater Skin

Yeti Swimsuit Skins

Event Items

Coal

Festive Dino Candy

Gift Box

Holiday Lights

Holiday Stocking

Holiday Tree

Mistletoe

Snowman

Wreath

Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.