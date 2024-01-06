Winter Wonderland is a holiday event mod in Studio Wildcard's ARK Survival Ascended, where players can acquire numerous high-end loot in the form of gifts delivered by RaptorClaus, soaring across the star-filled night sky in his sleigh, whom you can catch at midnight in-game time. During this period, you will also encounter numerous special creatures that will drop goodies and receive boosted rates in various facets of gameplay.
This article details everything confirmed in the Winter Wonderland event mod in ARK Survival Ascended.
ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland end date and features
The Winter Wonderland event started a few weeks back in celebration of Christmas and New Year. Although this event is nearing its end, you can still acquire all the rewards and holiday-themed goodies by participating before it ends on January 7, 2024.
Follow these steps to start the Winter Wonderland event in ARK Survival Ascended:
- Select the mod tab from the Main Menu.
- Search for Winter Wonderland (Mod ID: 927090) in the ARK Mod list and install it.
- Select Mod Setting in the Main Menu.
- Activate Winter Wonderland under Available Mods.
These steps will only work for single-player or non-dedicated servers. For unofficial servers, you can download the mod from Curseforge.
The following are the new additions and features in the Winter Wonderland event:
Increased rates
- PvP/PvE: 1.5x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 1.5x Breeding
- Small Tribes: 4x Harvesting, Taming, and Experience + 3.5x Breeding
- ARKpocalypse: 4.5x Harvesting, Taming and Experience + 4.5x Breeding
New event-themed creatures
- Santa's Big Hemper Yeti
- Abominable Snowman
- Pegomastax Grouch: These creatures will steal your Gift Boxes in return for a special reward.
- Wild Rideable Reindeer: Feeding them Rockarrot and riding them will reward you with additional drop amounts.
Creatures in various colors
- Lavender
- Dino Light Purple
- Dino Light Blue
- DragonGreen0
- ActualBlack
- Cyan
- DeepPink
- Dino Dark Purple
- Mint
- Jade
- PineGreen
- SpruceGreen
- DarkMagenta
- Glacial
- PowderBlue
- Teal
- DarkViolet
- Red
- Green
- Light Grey
- Light Red
- Dark Red
- Dino Light Red
- Dino Light Green
- Dino Medium Green
- Dino Albino
- NearWhite
- Yellow
ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland rewards
Here are the various rewards from Gift Boxes in ARK Survival Ascended Winter Wonderland:
New Chibi pets
- RaptorClauss
- Hyaenadeer
New Holiday Emotes
- Shiver Emote
- Snow Angel Emote
Previous Holiday Emotes
- Caroling Emote
- Happy Clap Emote
- Nutcracker Dance Emote
New Holiday Skins
- Full-body Krampus Costume Player Character Skin/Cosmetic
- Santa's Workshop Smithy Structure Skin
- Festive Forge Structure Skin
Previous Holiday Skins
- Blue-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Candy Cane Club Skin
- Christmas Bola Skin
- Dino Ornament Swimsuit Skins
- Felt Reindeer Antlers Skin
- Gray-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Green-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- HLN-A Winter Beanie Skin
- Jerboa Wreath Swimsuit Skins
- Megaloceros Reindeer Costume
- Noglin Regift Winter Beanie Skin
- Noglin Swimsuit Skins
- Nutcracker Slingshot Skin
- Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Purple-Ball Winter Beanie Skin (Winter Wonderland 5)
- Raptor Sleighing Winter Beanie Skin
- Red-Ball Winter Beanie Skin
- Santa Costume Skin
- Santa Hat Skin
- Snowy Winter Beanie Skin
- Ugly Carno Sweater Skin
- Ugly Chibi Sweater Skin
- Ugly Bronto Sweater Skin
- Ugly Bulbdog Sweater Skin
- Ugly Caroling Sweater Skin
- Ugly Noglin Regift Sweater Skin
- Ugly Raptor Claws Sweater Skin
- Ugly Rockwell Sweater Skin
- Ugly T-Rex Sweater Skin
- Yeti Swimsuit Skins
Event Items
- Coal
- Festive Dino Candy
- Gift Box
- Holiday Lights
- Holiday Stocking
- Holiday Tree
- Mistletoe
- Snowman
- Wreath
Follow Sportskeeda for more news and updates on ARK Survival Ascended.