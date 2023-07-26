Battle.net server downtime today (July 26): Maintenance schedule for Client and Shop

The Battle.net servers will be going through a scheduled maintenance today, July 26, 2023, because of which players might be facing issues when logging into the Blizzard games. Titles like Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, and Overwatch 2 might be inaccessible at this time as players are expected to face frequent disconnections and transactions failing during shop purchases.

The Battle.net servers will be down for a considerable period of time as Blizzard looks to patch in updates that will look to deal with a number of bugs in the client. However, the maintenance period can extend beyond the proposed depending on how well the patching process is going.

Battle.net July 26 server maintenance start time

The Battle.net servers will be going into maintenance on July 26, 2023, at 4:30 PM PDT. The time is universal for all regions and irrespective of where one is using the client from they will start having login issues as soon Blizzard starts maintenance.

When are the Battle.net servers coming back online today (July 26)?

The Battle.net servers will be going through maintenance for around 5 hours. Hence, they are expected to come back online on July 26, 2023, at 9:30 PM PDT. It’s a significant period of time that players will not be able to access various features of the client while at the same time having severe login issues which may not allow them to play the Blizzard titles.

How to fix Battle.net login issue after maintenance

It’s likely that you will still have login problems with the client even after the maintenance period is over. If that is the case here are a few things that you can do:

1) Check Blizzard server availability

It’s likely that the servers are facing issues for some users, and you might want to check out Battle.net’s official Twitter account for more information on it.

2) Re-installing the client

Re-installing the client or updating it to the latest patch is another way of going about fixing all the login issues that you are facing. While it might seem like a rather drastic step, many in the community have seen results from it.

3) Check your internet connection

The issue might be from your end, and your internet is the one that may be creating problems. You can try and fix this by restarting your router or calling your local internet provider.