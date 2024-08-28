Best way to destroy spider pots in Dark and Darker

The Spider pots in Dark and Darker are among the most annoying and pesky enemies in the game. The title, which is essentially a PvPvE dungeon crawler, features a large selection of enemies, including Skeletons, Goblins, Undead Archers, and more. However, the most deceptively dangerous among them all is the Spider Mummy. These little critters can gang up on you and destroy your health bar in seconds if you underestimate them.

The most deadly aspect of the Spider mob is that they don’t spawn alone. They will continue coming at you in groups until you destroy their spawner - the Spider Pots. In this article, we have all the information you need to effectively destroy the Spider Pots in Dark and Darker.

Best Maneuver to Destroy Spider Pots in Dark and Darker

Destroy the pots to stop the spiders (Image via IRONMACE)

The Spider Pots are mostly found in the Goblin Caves and Crypt map. The spiders themselves are hard to spot in dimly lit areas, so keep an ear open for squeaking noises. They will usually make their presence known by emitting rat-like sounds, and if you find one, be certain that more will be nearby.

Follow the path the spider came from to find its Spider Pot in Dark and Darker. Once you find the pot, quickly run and jump on it, as spiders can’t hurt you when you are on an elevated surface. Then, crouch down and attack the critters to kill them with ease. Once the area is clear, hit the pot repeatedly to destroy it.

If you can’t find the pot nearby, jump on a treasure chest or table to maintain distance from the spiders. Look around for the pot immediately after clearing them, since they will keep coming until you destroy it.

Melee kill the large spider (Image via IRONMACE)

There will also be instances when you encounter a larger spider. The big one mostly travels alone and has a short-range melee attack that can be dodged by backstepping. It also has a long-range web attack that immobilizes you if you don't avoid it by stepping to the side. Try to get in some damage from close range while avoiding its melee attack to effectively kill the larger spider.

