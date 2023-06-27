Black Desert Online server downtime (June 27/28): Maintenance schedule for all regions

The Black Desert Online servers will be taken down temporarily today for scheduled maintenance, and players will not be able to log into the game’s servers for quite some time. While there is no big update to expect this time around, the maintenance will be looking to improve server stability and deal with some of the bugs and performance issues with pathing that the game seems to be facing.

The servers will be taken down for the regions of North America, Europe, and Asia, The downtime is expected to last for five hours. However, the maintenance period may extend beyond that based on how well the patching process goes.

If the developers are facing issues, then players might need to wait it out a bit longer before being able to make their way to the game.

The Black Desert Online servers will be taken down at the following times in different regions:

The North American servers will be going down on 27/06/2023 from 10 pm PDT

The European servers will be going down on 28/06/2023 from 5 am UTC

The Asian servers will be going down on 28/06/2023 from 2 pm (GMT +9)

When will the Black Desert Online servers be back up again?

As mentioned by the developers, the downtime for the servers is expected to be somewhere around five hours, hence the servers for the MMORPG are expected to be brought back online during the following times:

The North American servers will go live on 28/06/2023 at 3 am PDT

The European servers will go live on 28/06/2023 at 10 am UTC

The Asian servers will go live on 28/06/2023 at 7 pm GMT +9

Once the Black Desert Online server maintenance kicks off, you'll be automatically logged out of the servers, so you'll lose your connection to the game irrespective of the region you're in.

As maintenance time is subject to change, server downtime may extend beyond five hours, and you may have to wait for a longer period of time before you are able to play the game once again.

Along with the game, the official website will also be going down, and you will be unable to access the app’s Central Market from 5 am to 10 am UTC. Maintenance for the Customer Support Center, on the other hand, will be from 5 am to 7 am UTC.

