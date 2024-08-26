Complete guide to Barbarian in Dark and Darker: Best Perks, Skills, Weapons, and more

The Barbarian in Dark and Darker is one of the best classes for beginners. Barbarians are brawlers who don’t focus much on defense and charge toward their enemies with reckless rage. This class is best suited for players who believe offense is the best defense or want a reliable damage dealer in their party.

Dark and Darker is an online dungeon crawler where the build you select affects your run significantly. So if you’re planning to give the Barbarian a shot, this article will highlight vital information about the character class, including the best perks, skills, and weapons.

Beginner’s Guide for the Barbarian in Dark and Darker

Set your loadout to play the Barbarian (Image via IRONMACE)

Best Perks

Perks are essential in Dark and Darker, and each class has a few unique perks that define its play style. Barbarians are primarily chargers, so you should select perks that complement their reckless nature.

Berserker and Carnage are the best perks for this character class. Berserker increases your damage as your HP gets lower, while Carnage gives you a sweet damage boost every time you kill an enemy. Together, these two perks create a deadly combination.

You can also enhance the synergy further by equipping the Axe Specialization and Two-Handed Weapon Expert perks in the remaining slots.

Best Skills

Skills for the Barbarian depend on your playstyle. If you like playing solo, equip Reckless Attack and Rage to maximize your damage output. However, if you’re in a party, swap one of these skills out for Warcry. This is a utility skill that improves the defense of the whole party for a limited time.

Best Weapon/Base Gear

Be patient while fighting PvE (Image via IRONMACE)

The Barbarian has a very low base movement speed, so make sure you're not sacrificing too much speed when equipping gear. If you’re using the Two-Handed Weapon Expert and Axe Specialization perks, make sure to equip a large two-handed axe as your primary weapon. Additionally, try to complete the Leather Merchant’s quest as quickly as possible to gain access to lightweight leather base gear in the game.

General Tips for the Barbarian

Barbarians have high HP but low defense and low movement speed, so practice dodging enemy attacks to preserve your HP for PvP encounters.

When forming a party with friends, try to include a Health and Attack-boosting Cleric in your ranks to enhance the Barbarian’s effectiveness.

If you’re struggling with PvE, equip the Savage Roar skill for crowd control.

That’s all for the Barbarian guide in Dark and Darker. We hope this will help you improve with this class in the game.

