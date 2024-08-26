5 beginner tips for Dark and Darker you should know

Dark and Darker is not an easy game by any means. The learning curve is steep, especially if you’re new to the first-person dungeon-crawler genre. Every PvE enemy in the game has unique attacks and movement patterns that you need to learn to dodge in order to progress. There are three rotating dungeons that spawn you in a random location on each run.

It typically takes quite a few runs for a new player to get a better understanding of the game and the class they are playing. This high difficulty has often caused players to give up on the title. However, if you’re planning to stick with the game and improve, here are five tips to enhance your survival chances in Dark and Darker.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's opinions and biases. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 Dark and Darker tips to know before you begin your first competitive match

1) Choose an easy class

Choose a class that best suits you (Image via IRONMACE)

Dark and Darker features various classes inspired by Dungeons & Dragons. If you’re a beginner, choose Fighter, or if you prefer ranged gameplay, opt for Ranger. Both classes have easy combos and skills that are excellent for increasing survivability and escaping sticky situations. They might not have fancy spells like the Wizard and Warlock classes, but they’ll keep you alive during your initial days.

2) Prioritize completing the merchant missions

Complete the merchant missions asap (Image via IRONMACE)

On the "Travelers and Merchants" page, you’ll find various merchants offering different wares. They also provide quests you can complete for rewards. Finishing their missions gives you experience and valuable items, and some merchants also offer better base gear. Each time you start your run, you equip your base gear, so getting better options will increase your odds of survival. We highly recommend completing quests for the Armorer, Leathersmith, and Woodcutter merchants as soon as possible.

3) Avoid PvP

Try to avoid the PvP encounters (Image via IRONMACE)

While PvP is certainly one of the game’s main attractions, try to avoid it during your initial runs. Unlike PvE enemies, other players are unpredictable, and many may be much more experienced. Your best strategy early on is to avoid engaging with other players. If you find yourself being chased by another player, try to aggro mobs in a room to distract them while you exit through a nearby door.

4) Practice and memorize enemy attacks

Memorize the attacks of each enemy (Image via IRONMACE)

One common mistake beginners make is focusing on dealing damage rather than avoiding it. The combat in Dark and Darker is like a dance between you and your enemies. Each time you get hit, you lose a significant chunk of your health, and regaining health in this game is difficult. In each encounter, try to memorize the attack patterns of enemies so you can effectively avoid them in the future.

5) Avoid the Ice map

Do not go to the Ice map (Image via IRONMACE)

There are currently three maps in the game that cycle every few minutes. Try to avoid choosing the Ice dungeon during your initial runs. The Ice Caverns are currently the most challenging dungeon in the game. They feature powerful bosses, large concentrations of enemies, and foes with more complex attack patterns. Due to the difficulty of this dungeon, it’s best to steer clear until you’ve gotten the hang of the game.

