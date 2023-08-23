Destiny 2 Ex Diris Exotic guide: Catalyst, perks, and more

In the world of Destiny 2, Exotics play a crucial role. Although resembling normal weapons, they come with special buffs and abilities that allow them to either deal additional damage or weaken enemies in a specific way, making them vulnerable to incoming damage. While some don't come with a Catalyst, most Exotics in the game have one that players must unlock for themselves.

The Destiny 2 Ex Diris Exotic weapon was introduced in the Season of the Witch. It's a brand-new weapon and will be available to everyone who chooses to progress through the game's seasonal missions.

Unlocking the Destiny 2 Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher in Season of the Witch

There are multiple ways of unlocking an Exotic weapon in the game. While some of these are locked behind missions, others can be unlocked without much effort. The Destiny 2 Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher falls in the latter category.

To unlock this weapon, all players need to do is head into the game and claim it from the very first reward tier in the Season of the Witch Season Pass. This, however, holds true for players with the Season Pass's premium version. If players have the free version, they'll have to make their way to level 35 to claim the Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher.

What does the Destiny 2 Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher Catalyst do?

The Ex Diris Exotic grenade launcher has two really interesting perks. The first is known as Corrupted Nucleosynthesis. This activates when players either deal or take sustained weapon damage, causing the weapon to get enraged. During this period, the rate of fire of this weapon increases.

The other perk is known as Loyal Moths. This activates when players land final blows with the weapon. With every final blow, a lucent moth is created that seeks out nearby targets and detonates, dealing damage and blinding them.

How to get this Catalyst in Destiny 2?

To get this Catalyst, players will first have to collect the weapon itself from the Season Pass. They will then automatically receive a questline from Banshee-44, the Gunsmith at the Tower. Once they've picked it up and completed the required steps, players will be rewarded with the Catalyst.

That said, to slot it into the weapon, gamers must bag 400 kills with it first. Once the Catalyst is slotted in, the weapon will get enraged when the wielder is amplified. Furthermore, final blows with this weapon will amplify players as well.