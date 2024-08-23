Diablo 4 is finally adding the Party Finder feature players have been requesting since day one

Diablo 4 is finally getting a feature that many have requested since its launch: a Party Finder. What’s the point of the game feeling more like an MMO, when it’s incredibly tedious to find a group to do anything together? This is going to be addressed in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, coming in the next couple of months. However, this doesn’t mean players will be forced to group together.

That said, there will be content that needs at least two players by design. One good example of content that will benefit from Party Finder in Diablo 4 is the Dark Citadel raid. It’s designed for at least two players to go in together and do battle against the forces of evil, instead of just more solo content.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred will finally add a Party Finder to the game

This UI could certainly change before Vessel of Hatred launches (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Party Finder is unequivocally a good addition to Diablo 4. There will no doubt be players that scream “Nobody asked for this," but that simply isn’t true. While yes, you can solo everything in Diablo 4 right now, that doesn’t make it a very solid MMO experience. It’s far more fun to do things as a group.

Sure, there’s general chat, where you can ask people to do content with you, but you can’t always get a serious answer there. Other than that, a player’s typical recourse is to go on Facebook groups, Twitter, or Discord channels to try and find people to play with.

In my case, for example, not a ton of my friends are active in the game—especially when I’m keen to slaughter evil. So it will be much easier to do group content in Diablo 4 with a Party Finder.

The way it appears to work in Vessel of Hatred, players will be able to search for a wide assortment of content in the Diablo 4 Party Finder. While all the information isn’t currently available, the screenshot of the UI we’ve seen shows that you can search for regular dungeons, Nightmare Dungeons, PVP content, and much more. It also has flags like “Quick Clear, Voice Chat Preferred, Completionist, Chatty, Farming," and more so players know what they’re getting into.

While this won’t force players to group up, it should make it easier for that to be a possibility. I like doing harder content in a group. Makes the fights easier, and it’s just fun to group with friends or make new friends while slaughtering demons and doing millions points worth of damage.

We’ll have to wait for further details about how this system will work, but it’s certainly a great idea. Hopefully, it will be available on day one with the Vessel of Hatred expansion. This is one of the biggest features we wanted added to the game, and it will hopefully make Season 6 content and beyond easier, and more fun to play.

