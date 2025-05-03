Diablo 4: What does it mean if your item "has been blocklisted"?

Rarely, Diablo 4 players will find they can’t equip specific pieces of gear, due to being “blocklisted.” The way to tell if a gear has been blocklisted is pretty easy: Check for a red x over its art, and at the bottom of the tooltip, you’ll see “This item has been blocklisted.” Ultimately, it just means you can’t equip it right now, but that’s something that, in every case so far, has been remedied eventually.

Ad

Typically, it’s because there was something wrong with that particular piece of gear. The most recent example of being blocklisted in Diablo 4 was May 2, 2025 when the Crown of Lucion had a damage-scaling issue, and is being worked on, according to Blizzard’s Community Manager filthierich. Here’s what blocklisted means for you.

What having a piece of blocklisted gear means in Diablo 4

If an item is blocklisted in Diablo 4, it cannot be equipped due to unintended power scaling or other issues. It could be anything from a piece of gear needing to be adjusted, or a bug that’s causing incredible amounts of damage to trigger — or even that it’s not doing what it was supposed to in the first place. We’ve had a few instances of blocklisting in the game over the past few years.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, blocklisted gear always becomes equippable again (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

For example, when Vessel of Hatred launched, three Uniques were blocklisted: Shroud of False Death, Azurewrath, and Frostburn. Now, it doesn’t stop you from looting these pieces of gear. You can still farm them just fine from wherever they would normally drop. However, until Blizzard removes the blocklist tag in D4, that piece of gear cannot be equipped.

Ad

This can also happen to Legendary Aspects, too. Aspect of the Agile Wolf is one that was officially blocklisted at the start of the Vessel of Hatred expansion as well. Don’t panic if you see a piece of gear that’s been blocklisted, though. It just means something is wrong with it, and that Blizzard has seen it, and is working on it.

Once the blocklist has been removed, you can equip it as normal. Just don’t panic, and salvage the unique for spare parts, if you see the blocklisted tag in Diablo 4. It’s only a matter of time before you can use it again.

Ad

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More