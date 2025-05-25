Everything we know about Duet Night Abyss, the anime-styled Warframe-like

What if Warframe were anime? That’s the vibe anyone would get with Duet Night Abyss, an upcoming fantasy action RPG. Featuring parkour-like movement, the game heavily focuses on fast-paced gameplay, which caught everyone's attention. Paired with the freedom of weapon choice and an anime art style, it is a different type of gacha game.

Set to land on PC and mobile, the game's release date is yet to be revealed. However, the devs have already shared a lot, and this article aims to go over what makes the game unique.

All we know about Duet Night Abyss

Land of Atlasia (Image via Pan Studio)

There are a lot of gacha games, but not every game makes an impact. Duet Night Abyss is set in Atlasia, a city of magic and technology. On the surface, it plays like another open-world gacha game with puzzles and enemies, but the gameplay makes the difference.

Despite having gacha elements, it’s an Action RPG that branches out from regular combat and exploration. However, this isn’t the only thing different about the game, as there’s customization for characters and weapons.

It’s no secret that there is a mashup of various things from other games inside Duet Night Abyss. The game is inspired by other popular titles, especially Warframe.

The latest trailer for the second Closed Beta Test even showcased vertical maneuvering equipment, similar to the one seen in Attack on Titan. It’s more of an innovation than an invention, but that’s not bad if players are having fun. It also improves on a few shortcomings of other gacha games.

The first time we played Wuthering Waves, the exploration and combat felt fast-paced. That was mainly due to the absence of stamina consumption while sprinting, unless in active combat. This improved with later expansions, which included flying.

However, Duet Night Abyss seems to go a different route with double jumping, sliding, wall running, and bullet jumping, all of which don’t require any stamina. This is likely because you can only do so much with regular movement. The characters also have signature abilities, which are likely inspired by Warframe.

Combat and weapons

Shotgun slinging in Duet Night Abyss (Image via Pan Studio)

The core combat remains similar to other games in the genre, but with some tweaks. As mentioned earlier, there are various movement options and character abilities. Together, these make up for a more fast-paced gameplay.

On the weapons side, there are only two categories: ranged and melee. Ranged weapons include pistols, rifles, shotguns, and bows, while melee includes different types of swords and daggers.

Players are not limited to one category and can equip both weapon types across different loadouts. Apart from giving players the gameplay freedom they want, this system also ensures weapons aren’t simply lying around in the inventory.

Gacha aspects

Duet Night Abyss solves a few problems in gacha games (Image via Pan Studio)

Like any other gacha game, you must summon characters and weapons through the Retrace system. The character banner contains multiple premium characters and weapons, while the weapon banner only contains the premium weapon.

Combining weapons in character banners may sound bad, as it lowers the chance of getting the character players want, but weapons in the game can be used on any character.

Since we can use melee and projectile-based weapons together, none of the weapons acquired remains useless. This means any extra weapon acquired can be used by other characters.

