Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.48 official notes: PvP actions, Known issues addressed, and more

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.48 notes are now live, and the MMRPG will be receiving a good deal of changes that will tackle some of the known performance issues in the game. Along with this PvP actions are also something that will be introduced making a much better experience.

There will be no balance updates and content added this time around, making it one of the smaller patches to hit the game in recent weeks.

Final Fantasy 14 fans looking for a detailed description of patch 6.48 can look up the official website.

However, for a brief overview here are all the major highlights.

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.48 official notes

1) Battle System

PvP

Paladin

Blade of Faith

Potency has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000.

Blade of Truth

Potency has been increased from 6,000 to 7,000.

Gunbreaker

Draw and Junction

Action can now be used to target self and party members

Black Mage

Soul Resonance

Now grants the effect Apocatastasis

White Mage

Miracle of Nature

Recast time has been increased from 25 to 30 seconds.

Afflatus Purgation

Cure potency of the Regen effect granted by Temperance has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000.

Astrologian

Aspected Benefic

Cure potency of Diurnal Benefic has been increased from 1,000 to 2,000.

Effect duration of Diurnal Benefic has been increased from 12 to 15 seconds.

Barrier potency of Nocturnal Benefic has been increased from 4,000 to 5,000.

2) Crystalline Conflict

Season Seven will end and Season Eight will begin:

When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves' Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Players will begin Season Eight five risers lower than the rank at which they finished Season Seven. Rising Stars will be reset to zero.

The commendation quartermaster NPC has been moved to (X:4.5 Y:6.2) on Wolves' Den Pier.

3) System

The division of Radz-at-Han into multiple instances, added to alleviate congestion in Patch 6.4, will be removed.

4) Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue in the first phase of the Omega Protocol (Ultimate) wherein players who have successfully removed the Looper status effect with the tower mechanic would erroneously take damage when reentering the tower.

Other minor text issues have also been addressed