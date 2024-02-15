How to begin the Omega Expedition in No Man's Sky

It seems like every few months or so, Hello Games' No Man's Sky illustrates exactly why they're always winning those "Best Ongoing Game"-type awards every year. On top of continually adding and improving features, they're constantly adding missions and expeditions to engage their ever-growing community.

In 2021, to coincide with Bioware's release of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, developer Hello Games gave players the opportunity to a freighter resembling the SSV Normandy SR1. By completing the Beachhead Expedition, players could add the iconic starship to their fleet.

Today marked the unveiling of the game's latest and most ambitious Expedition so far, Omega. Not only are there some incredible in-game rewards up for grabs, but some substantial changes in how to participate as well.

Do you need to start a new No Man's Sky save to play the Omega expedition?

The pirate dreadnought (Image via Hello Games)

In the past, players interested in starting a new expedition were required to initiate it from the main menu. Much like starting a game from scratch, Travellers would earn, build, and scavage what they need to complete missions. That's not the case anymore, Interlopers!

Of course, if one were so inclined, they can start fresh with a new save file. Simply starting a new game from an empty save slot will allow players to select the "community" tab and begin from there.

However, there is now the option to begin the latest expedition directly from an existing No Man's Sky save file. Moreover, players can also bring their own provisions along for the journey. Simply head over to the Space Anomaly, where you can bundle a package of both tech and cargo to assist you during Omega.

No more starting from scratch! Unless you want to (Image via Hello Games)

The hits just keep on comin', though. Using the very same station at the Space Anomaly, you can also transfer the loot you acquired during the expedition to your starting save file.

Find something cool during Omega? Keep it! (Image via Hello Games)

If you've never had the opportunity to play No Man's Sky before - or haven't tried it since its initial problematic launch - now's a great time to dive in. The Omega Expedition is free to play, regardless of platform. Simply go to the No Man's Sky page on the online store of your choice (i.e., Xbox Store, Switch eShop, and Steam) and follow the prompts there.

We've got a whole lot more No Man's Sky Omega content coming your way, so keep coming back. We'll give you a hand with not only earning that awesome giant pirate ship (arr matey), but the other cool Expedition rewards, as well. Happy hunting, Travelers!