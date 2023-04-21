How to easily unlock Legion Paragon Reputation mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Timewalking event

Thanks to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Turbulent Timeways event, it’s going to be easier to get Legion’s Paragon Reputation mounts. This week, players can take advantage of the Legion Timewalking buff to easily farm up Reputation and have a better chance at obtaining the Legion Paragon Reputation mounts in the game. As they come from a treasure chest, some players may have missed these mounts and aren't guaranteed a mount drop from any of them.

Fortunately, thanks to the latest Legion Timewalking event in World of Warcraft and the “bad luck protection system,” it isn't too late for players to unlock some of these mounts. While all of this is still based on chance, there are a few ways to make your grind much easier.

Legion Timewalking in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight can help players unlock Paragon Reputation mounts

The Turbulent Timewalking event in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight lets players take part in weekly Timewalking events, and this week’s version will be Legion. Until April 25, 2023, players can take advantage of various Reputation gain bonuses and the bad luck protection system to attempt unlocking some of these rare mounts from the Legion expansion.

The Valarjar mount

Valarjar Stormwing

Court of Farondis

Cloudwing Hippogryph

Highmountain Tribe

Highmountain Elderhorn

The Nightfallen

Leywoven Flying Carpet

Army of the Light

Avenging Felcrusher

Glorious Felcrusher

Blessed Felcrusher

To do this, you'll first need to be Exalted with the Legion factions in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Thankfully, during this event, all Reputation gains for Legion quests are increased by 50%, so it won’t be too difficult to go back and knock out those Reputation levels first. Once you’ve hit Exalted with a Legion faction, you can take part in the Paragon Reputation system.

For every 10,000 points of Reputation you gain with one of those factions, you unlock a Paragon Chest. These chests have a shot at dropping particular mounts, but it’s not guaranteed. In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, each time you open one of these chests and don’t get a mount, your chances will increase for the next attempt.

So, what’s the secret? If you need Reputation during this Legion Timewalking event, check out your map in the Legion content to see what Emissary Quests are currently available. Completing these will provide you with 2,400 Reputation for that particular faction in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, which should make the grind much faster.

Additionally, you can get between 100 and 300 Reputation from World Quests in this part of the world. If an Emissary Quest is available, you’re one third of the way towards a chest. Once you have 10,000 Reputation, head to the appropriate faction quartermaster in the Broken Isles.

While it will still take some grinding, completing quests, and going through Timewalking dungeons, if you want a shot at one of these mounts, the Reputation bonus could be exactly what you need to receive some rare rewards in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Finally, it's also worth it if you need gear, since the Timewalking dungeons drop item level 359 gear and offer a weekly quest that provides gear that can scale up to 411, so it's worth taking part in this limited-time event. You can read our review of Dragonflight here.

Poll : 0 votes