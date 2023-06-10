How to farm and use Veiled Crystals in Diablo 4

If you want to progress steadily in Diablo 4, you’ll need plenty of Veiled Crystals. No, this item neither causes nor absorbs any damage; if anything, they’re a type of raw material. However, you’ll need plenty of them to take your offensive and defensive gears to the next level. You will require these crystals whenever you decide to upgrade your equipment in the game.

You can run out of Veiled Crystals if you’re not careful enough. After all, they’re not unlimited in the game; you must be tactical in using them. Thankfully, they’re not very hard to find, and you’ll need some extra pieces of equipment you no longer use. Let’s take a look at how you can have a steady supply of these crystals in Diablo 4.

How to get more Veiled Crystals in Diablo 4?

Ideally, every rare piece of equipment you salvage will have a chance to reward you with Veiled Crystals. The best bet is to kill as many enemies as possible to get more of them. Of course, killing more difficult opponents will have a better chance of finding these rare weapons and armor.

When you have enough of these equipments, go to the blacksmith. Select all of them to start the salvaging process, and you’ll get several important resources, including these crystals, in return.

As mentioned earlier, not all rare items will drop Veiled Crystals when you salvage them. Some players have claimed that rewards from clearing dungeons usually drop these crystals more, but the overall process seems random.

The best way to collect these items will be to do tasks with high-level enemies. Do these activities often, and you’ll soon have many rare items in your in-game inventory.

How to use Veiled Crystals in Diablo 4?

Once you have zeroed in on your favorite gear, upgrading them occasionally will be important. It’s when you’ll need these crystals, and the demand increases as you upgrade a piece of equipment.

Once again, you must visit a blacksmith and select the weapon or armor you want to upgrade. This can be done as long as you have enough resources and credits (having the latter is necessary, along with the former obtained separately). Each item can be enhanced greatly depending on its rarity. That’s the best way to use this crystal, and doing so will ensure that your build remains strong enough to face all the challenges.

