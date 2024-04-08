Desert Cloth Armor set in Ark Survival Ascended is a mid-tier armor that provides excellent heat protection. It is one of the ideal armors when traversing across the arid desert maps of Scorched Earth DLC. The Desert Cloth Armor set offers 200 armor when complete, and includes Desert Goggles and Hat, Gloves, Shirt, Pants, and Boots.

The Desert Cloth Armor set also offers some useful perks. Among them most useful is water consumption reduction. While equipping the Desert Cloth Armor the need for consuming water is reduced significantly, which is effective in desert or heat biomes such as Scorched Earth, Ragnarok, and Extinction desert.

How to make the Desert Cloth Armor set in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Desert Cloth Armor set can be obtained by crafting each components individually. Below we have shared the detailed recipe for each armor piece. You can check out our resources map to know where to look for the ingredients.

Desert Goggles and Hat

The Desert Cloth Goggles and Hat (Image via Studio Wildcard)

This is the headgear for the Desert Cloth Armor set. The Desert Goggles and Hat have a 40.0 armor rating with +5 cold protection and +30 heat protection. The required level for crafting this armor piece is level 28. Before crafting it, you must craft the cloth hat.

The resources needed for crafting Desert Goggles and Hat are:

10 × Hide

6 × Fiber

3 × Silica Pearls or Silicate

10 × Crystal or Primal Crystal

3 × Silk

Gloves

The Desert Cloth Gloves (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Desert Cloth Gloves are excellent insulators, but they are terrible in terms of protection. These have an armor rating of 40.0, +5 cold protection, and +25 heat protection. It can be crafted by combining the ingredients in the smithy. To craft these gloves you will need Cloth Gloves.

The resources needed for crafting Desert Cloth Gloves are:

10 × Hide

4 × Fiber

8 × Silk

Shirt

The Desert Cloth Shirt (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Desert Cloth Shirt is one of the heaviest pieces in this armor set. It has a weight of six. The armor rating for the shirt is 40.0 with +8 cold protection and +25 heat protection. Before crafting the Desert Cloth Shirt, you will need to craft a Cloth Shirt.

The resources needed for crafting Desert Cloth Shirt are:

20 × Hide

8 × Fiber

12 × Silk

Pants

The Desert Cloth Pants (Image via Studio Wildcard)

These pants have an armor rating of 40.0. The stats for the pants are very similar to the shirt. The Desert Cloth Pants also offer +8 cold protection and +25 heat protection. The prerequisite for crafting the Pants is Cloth Pants.

The resources needed for crafting Desert Cloth Pants are:

25 × Hide

10 × Fiber

15 × Silk

Boots

The Desert Cloth Boots (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The final part of the armor is the boots. These boots are the best choice for walking on hot sandy surfaces. The Desert Cloth Boots have an armor rating of 40.0, with +5 cold protection and +25 heat protection.

To craft these boots you will need to craft cloth boots first. The resources needed are:

12 × Hide

5 × Fiber

10 × Silk

Keep in mind that, while this armor set is extremely effective against heat, it doesn’t offer much in terms of protection.