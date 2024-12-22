  • home icon
How to get and use Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

explore soul cores in path of exile 2
Soul Cores are best ignored till the endgame (Image via GGG)

Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2 are consumable materials that can confer some uncommon stats to Martial Weapons and Armor pieces. They are in principle the same as Runes — you have to place them in a gear socket, and they permanently give pre-determined stats to that gear. Also like Runes, they cannot be removed from the socket once placed.

Soul Cores come online quite late into the game, so in this guide, we'll go over how to utilize them in Path of Exile 2.

How to get Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

Trials of Chaos drop a Soul Core if you beat them (Image via GGG)
Soul Cores can be obtained as a clearance reward for Trial of Chaos. At least one is guaranteed on any Trial of Chaos, but higher-level Trials (i.e. higher-level Inscribed Ultimatums) will grant a higher quantity of Soul Cores. With a lvl 76+ Inscribed Ultimatum, you'll get three guaranteed Soul Cores. Note that you'll need to beat the trial fully to get all the rewards, so your build must be ready for it.

The other way to get Soul Cores is by buying it off the market via the Currency Exchange in Path of Exile 2. However, it's recommended not to try this method until you're well into the endgame systems, as the prices can be exorbitant for a beginner.

All Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

There are a total of 15 Soul Core types in Path of Exile 2, and each presents a unique bonus based on whether they're slotted on a weapon or armor.

Soul Core typeEffect on Martial WeaponsEffect on Armor
Soul Core of Atmohua Convert 20% of requirements to StrengthConvert 20% of requirements to Strength
Soul Core of Azcapa 15 to Spirit10% increased Rarity of items found
Soul Core of CholotlConvert 20% of requirements to DexterityConvert 20% of requirements to Dexterity
Soul Core of Citaqualotl 30% increased Elemental Damage with Attacks5% to all Elemental Resistances
Soul Core of Jiquani Recover 2% of Life on Kill2% increased Maximum Life
Soul Core of Opiloti15% chance to cause Bleeding on Hit10% increased Charm Charges gained
Soul Core of Puhuarte 30% increased chance to Ignite1% to Maximum Fire Resistance
Soul Core of Quipolatl 5% increased Attack Speed10% reduced slowing potency of debuffs on you
Soul Core of Tacati 15% chance to Poison on Hit7% Chaos Resistance
Soul Core of Ticaba IconSoul Core of Ticaba12% to Critical Damage Bonus
Hits against you have 10% reduced Critical Damage Bonus
Soul Core of Topotante Attacks with this Weapon Penetrate 15% Elemental Resistances15% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold
Soul Core of Tzamoto 20% increased Freeze Buildup1% to Maximum Cold Resistance
Soul Core of Xopec30% increased chance to Shock1% to Maximum Lightning Resistance
Soul Core of Zalatl Recover 2% of Mana on Kill2% increased Maximum Mana
Soul Core of Zantipi Convert 20% of requirements to IntelligenceConvert 20% of requirements to Intelligence

Much like Runes, Soul Cores can only be placed on the martial weapon types. This excludes wands, staves, and scepters.

WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
