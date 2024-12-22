How to get and use Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2 are consumable materials that can confer some uncommon stats to Martial Weapons and Armor pieces. They are in principle the same as Runes — you have to place them in a gear socket, and they permanently give pre-determined stats to that gear. Also like Runes, they cannot be removed from the socket once placed.
Soul Cores come online quite late into the game, so in this guide, we'll go over how to utilize them in Path of Exile 2.
How to get Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2
Soul Cores can be obtained as a clearance reward for Trial of Chaos. At least one is guaranteed on any Trial of Chaos, but higher-level Trials (i.e. higher-level Inscribed Ultimatums) will grant a higher quantity of Soul Cores. With a lvl 76+ Inscribed Ultimatum, you'll get three guaranteed Soul Cores. Note that you'll need to beat the trial fully to get all the rewards, so your build must be ready for it.
The other way to get Soul Cores is by buying it off the market via the Currency Exchange in Path of Exile 2. However, it's recommended not to try this method until you're well into the endgame systems, as the prices can be exorbitant for a beginner.
All Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2
There are a total of 15 Soul Core types in Path of Exile 2, and each presents a unique bonus based on whether they're slotted on a weapon or armor.
Much like Runes, Soul Cores can only be placed on the martial weapon types. This excludes wands, staves, and scepters.
Check out our other guides on the game:
- Path of Exile 2 endgame systems guide: What to do once you beat the campaign
- How to farm Gold in Path of Exile 2
- Path of Exile 2: Complete Crafting guide for beginners
- Path of Exile 2 Gemcutting guide