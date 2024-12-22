How to get and use Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2 are consumable materials that can confer some uncommon stats to Martial Weapons and Armor pieces. They are in principle the same as Runes — you have to place them in a gear socket, and they permanently give pre-determined stats to that gear. Also like Runes, they cannot be removed from the socket once placed.

Soul Cores come online quite late into the game, so in this guide, we'll go over how to utilize them in Path of Exile 2.

How to get Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

Trials of Chaos drop a Soul Core if you beat them (Image via GGG)

Soul Cores can be obtained as a clearance reward for Trial of Chaos. At least one is guaranteed on any Trial of Chaos, but higher-level Trials (i.e. higher-level Inscribed Ultimatums) will grant a higher quantity of Soul Cores. With a lvl 76+ Inscribed Ultimatum, you'll get three guaranteed Soul Cores. Note that you'll need to beat the trial fully to get all the rewards, so your build must be ready for it.

The other way to get Soul Cores is by buying it off the market via the Currency Exchange in Path of Exile 2. However, it's recommended not to try this method until you're well into the endgame systems, as the prices can be exorbitant for a beginner.

All Soul Cores in Path of Exile 2

There are a total of 15 Soul Core types in Path of Exile 2, and each presents a unique bonus based on whether they're slotted on a weapon or armor.

Soul Core type Effect on Martial Weapons Effect on Armor Soul Core of Atmohua Convert 20% of requirements to Strength Convert 20% of requirements to Strength Soul Core of Azcapa 15 to Spirit 10% increased Rarity of items found Soul Core of Cholotl Convert 20% of requirements to Dexterity Convert 20% of requirements to Dexterity Soul Core of Citaqualotl 30% increased Elemental Damage with Attacks 5% to all Elemental Resistances Soul Core of Jiquani Recover 2% of Life on Kill 2% increased Maximum Life Soul Core of Opiloti 15% chance to cause Bleeding on Hit 10% increased Charm Charges gained Soul Core of Puhuarte 30% increased chance to Ignite 1% to Maximum Fire Resistance Soul Core of Quipolatl 5% increased Attack Speed 10% reduced slowing potency of debuffs on you Soul Core of Tacati 15% chance to Poison on Hit 7% Chaos Resistance Soul Core of Ticaba IconSoul Core of Ticaba 12% to Critical Damage Bonus Hits against you have 10% reduced Critical Damage Bonus Soul Core of Topotante Attacks with this Weapon Penetrate 15% Elemental Resistances 15% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold Soul Core of Tzamoto 20% increased Freeze Buildup 1% to Maximum Cold Resistance Soul Core of Xopec 30% increased chance to Shock 1% to Maximum Lightning Resistance Soul Core of Zalatl Recover 2% of Mana on Kill 2% increased Maximum Mana Soul Core of Zantipi Convert 20% of requirements to Intelligence Convert 20% of requirements to Intelligence

Much like Runes, Soul Cores can only be placed on the martial weapon types. This excludes wands, staves, and scepters.

