How to level up fast in Black Myth Wukong

Leveling up in Black Myth Wukong is essential because, with each new level, the Destined One gains new sparks, abilities, and stances. While Black Myth Wukong may not be as brutal as other titles in the souls-like genre, there are monsters and bosses that are quite challenging even for veterans of the genre.

As the game progresses, the difficulty skyrockets. To cope with the challenge, players need to level up and become more powerful to fight god-like enemies. While leveling up in Black Myth Wukong is not that difficult, there are certain methods you can try that can effectively help you level up much faster.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and rely on the writer's opinion

Struggling with what to do first as the Destined One? Check out our 5 best beginner tips for Black Myth Wukong to have an easier time

Best methods for leveling up in Black Myth Wukong

Defeat bosses and enemies to level up (Image via GameScience)

To level up in Black Myth Wukong, you will need to defeat enemies and bosses. As you explore the semi-open ancient mythological world, you will encounter all kinds of monsters. Some of them are easy mob-type enemies who can be defeated with just a couple of attacks.

Trending

Read More: Best skills for Ring of Fire spell in Black Myth Wukong

However, you will also find powerful semi-boss and boss enemies that are quite challenging. These enemies give the most amount of XP. The tougher the boss is, the more XP you will get after defeating it. Bosses like the Black Wind King and Stone Vanguard are some of the best examples.

Other than hunting bosses, you should also focus on killing regular enemies as much as you can. Regular enemies respawn every time you rest at a Shrine. You will need to use this mechanic to your advantage. The strategy is to go to a location with a high concentration of enemies and defeat them all.

The stronger the enemy, the more XP you will get (Image via GameScience)

Also read: Can you parry attacks in Black Myth Wukong?

Once this is done, go back to a shrine, rest, and repeat the process. Some locations that have a good number of enemies are:

Marsh of White Mist shrine, Bamboo Grove

Outside the Forest, Forest of Wolves

Black Wind Cave, Outside the Cave

Visit these locations and grind the enemies. Repeat this method as many times as you can, and you will have enough XP to reach your preferred level in Black Myth Wukong.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback