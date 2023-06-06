How to make a clan in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 boasts numerous thrilling elements, encompassing distinct gameplay features, intense combat against foes, and an immersive dark ambiance. These remarkable attributes contribute to inventive and imaginative gameplay, establishing Diablo 4 as the premier ARPG game. Furthermore, in addition to its captivating and addictive qualities, the game offers extensive multiplayer capabilities that enthrall players for endless hours.

Players can effortlessly form their own groups and venture into the game's content together. They can either establish their own clan or join a friend's clan in Diablo 4, allowing them to confront bosses and hordes of enemies alongside their companions. This guide details the steps involved in joining or creating a clan.

Here’s how you can create your clan in Diablo 4

To form a clan in Diablo 4, you only need to go to the game's menu and choose the "create a clan" option. Press the N key to access the clan system if you're playing on a PC.

Create a Clan or Join a Clan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once in the Clan system, you can join an existing clan or create your own. Click on the "Create a Clan" option, and you'll be prompted to fill in some necessary details:

Fill in the details required to create a clan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Clan name

Clan tag

Clan Description

Language

Labels: Casual, Hardcore, PvE, PvP, Levelling, Social

Provide a name for your clan and a brief description if desired. Then, select five labels randomly. Once you have filled in all the necessary details, you will receive a confirmation message indicating that your clan has been successfully created. By default, your clan's visibility will be set to public.

After creating a clan, you can adjust its settings (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

However, you can change this anytime by visiting the Adjust Clan Settings. When you access the settings, you can modify the visibility, allowing you to choose between private or public.

You can change the settings of your clan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Apart from the visibility, you will be able to edit other options like:

Description

Language

Labels

Message of the day

Clan Information

Disband Clan

Leave Clan

You can also give permissions to your clan members to make changes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The decision to make any changes to your clan is entirely up to you. Once you've made the changes, you will have access to a "Permissions" tab where you can customize who can modify the message of the day. You can also control who can process clan applications and determine who has the authority to promote members to the positions of Leader or Officer. Additionally, you have the option to edit the permissions for voice chat participation.

How to Join a Clan in Diablo 4

Select the "Join a Clan" option (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To become a Clan member, you only need to access the Clan menu and select the "Join a Clan" option. Once you choose that, you will be provided with a search function where you can easily enter the name of the Clan you wish to join.

Simply press "Request to join" (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Additionally, you can specify your preferred language and select the labels randomly. Once you have provided all the necessary information, you will be presented with various Clans to participate in.

How to customize a clan in Diablo 4

You can customize the banners for your clan (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Following the Permission tab, you will come across the Heraldry tab, where you can personalize the banners for your clan. Within this section, you can select various elements such as Banner Shape, Textile Pattern, Embroidery, Trim, Symbol Layout, and a diverse range of Symbols.

After customizing all the available options, you have successfully created and personalized your Clan. Once the Clan is created, you can modify its settings by selecting "Manage Clan." Within the management interface, you will find a tab labeled "Overview" and another for "Join Requests."

In the "Join Requests" menu, you can view the requests from individuals who wish to join your Clan. By selecting a request, you can accept or reject it. Additionally, you can invite players you wish to invite and have them become a part of your Clan.

