How to see completed quests in Diablo 4

Action role-playing game Diablo 4 was released worldwide on June 6, 2023, as the fourth installment of Blizzard Entertainment's largely popular franchise. Set in the Sanctuary (a post-apocalyptic region in the game), a war has taken place between the High Heavens and Burning Hells. Quests form a major part of the in-game activities in Diablo 4. These tasks can reward you with collectibles and skills to help you level up in the game.

These can be divided into primary and side quests and are easily accessible with the help of Maps available in the game.

Diablo 4 completed quests and where to find them

As mentioned, quests take up a major portion of Diablo 4 activities. Some of the main ones you will come across in the game include Prayers for Salvation and Light’s Judgement. Some side quests in the game include Ravenous Dead and Blood and Sweat, among others.

For a fair idea of your achievements after completing a quest, you might look to access information that documents the same. However, the game makes it somewhat difficult to do so. Currently, no exhaustive document provides a list of all the completed quests and the collectibles you have gathered.

You can only view a particular quest when you are participating or about to participate in one. Press the left key on your D-pad to know about your ongoing and upcoming quests. This will open up a pop-up window that says ‘Journal.’ You will find all your active quests and side quests tracked here.

Since Diablo 4 does not keep track of completed quests, what you can do is, upon starting a quest, open the ‘Journal’ window and take down the names of the ones you are participating in. This will give you a fair idea of the completed quests and the ones you are yet to complete.

Having them in one place would give you a sense of accomplishment and push you to grind even harder. This can be an important hack for players concerned about their in-game status.

