How to unlock the Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones

If you're one of the fine folks who purchased the Premium Edition of Ubisoft's pirate adventure, Skull and Bones, you're probably aware of the additional missions that come with it. At least, we hope you are. These "Premium Editions" ain't cheap. I once paid $100 for a "Premium Edition" of Call of Duty: Ghosts, and I still haven't lived that down. (I'm kidding. I don't play Call of Duty games.)

One Premium Edition mission in Skull and Bones is an investigation called "The Ashen Corsair." However, the way to access it isn't exactly cut and dry. Heh heh... cut. Because pirates, right? Anyway...

If you're having a hard time figuring out how to unlock this mission, don't beat yourself up. Instead, just follow this handy guide!

Unlock the Ashen Corsair in Skull and Bones

Look out! Pirate ships! (Image via Skull and Bones/Ubisoft)

The first thing you need to know before attempting to unlock this investigation is that you can't just do it right off the bat. You'll need to reach the "Buccaneer" Infamy Rank first. Once you do, though, you're ready to go.

After you've hit that milestone, you'll then need to activate any other investigation.

Head over to Sainte-Anne if you aren't there already.

Look for any NPC with a purple eye icon over their head.



Actually, just talk to them.

Once you've done that, look for the newspaper sitting on the crates between a mailbox and the warehouse on the island. I know that sounds vague but, trust me, you'll find it. Finding and selecting it will unlock this Skull and Bones Premium Edition investigation, and you're good to go.

Of course, once you get this investigation activated, you'll still need to complete it. However, considering getting it going in the first place is kind of a challenge in and of itself, we're sure you can handle it.

