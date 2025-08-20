Hyper Light Breaker: Everything in the Double Down update

Hyper Light Breaker is getting a major new update as part of its early access schedule. Dubbed "Double Down", it introduces a host of new features, finally satisfying fans' hunger for more content to sink their teeth into. Arriving after the last "Buried Below" update, this one brings plenty of things to get excited about, from a brand-new playable character to thrilling new challenges.
Read on to know what exactly is featured in the Double Down update for Hyper Light Breaker.
Hyper Light Breaker Double Down update features new Breaker, new Crown, and more
Here's a simple rundown of all major additions that players can expect to find in the new update:
- New boss
- New playable character
- New points of interest
- New difficulty mechanics
- New buff feature
Here's a brief overview of each:
New Crown (boss) - “Bersia and Vesia” (The Twins)
The Twins Bersia & Vesia are the latest addition to the game in terms of Crowns (the bosses in Hyper Light Breaker). Unlike other bosses, players must tackle this dangerous duo simultaneously, so it's best to tackle them in multiplayer co-op to even the odds.
New Breaker (playable character) - “Gravenheart”
The reptilian Gravenheart is the latest playable addition to the game's roster of Breakers. Hailing from the Shattered Fortress region, he boasts a tank-esque playstyle. His Tank Perk has a chance to refill an Armor Shard upon parrying, while his Brawler Perk enhances melee damage for every Armor Shard.
His preferred Blades include Soldier’s Light, Bloody Pillar, Vector Hammer, Breaker’s Buster, and Zero Edge, while his preferred Rails are Grind 42R, Blunderbuss, and Burst Launcher. He excels with the Shatter Gauntlet and Berserker’s Exoskeleton Amps as well.
New points of interest, including “Sky Labs”
The following points of interest (PoI) have been added:
- Ruined Outskirts Overgrown Building
- Arid Wastes Wrecked APC
- Arid Wastes Academy Library
- Jeweled Spire Clawed APC
- Shattered Fortress Large Fallen Tree
- New Skylab
- New Cave
Among these, Sky Labs is a new area that appears as a set of floating islands in the sky. While these islands have been visible before in Hyper Light Breaker, it is only with this new Double Down update that they become accessible. Furthermore, they will continue to evolve over the course of the game's development in early access.
New difficulty system, “Glitch”
Players who complete a run in the randomly generated sandboxes of Overgrowth can unlock new modifiers via the Glitch system to raise the stakes even further, like making enemies deal more damage. This is a great way for daredevils who have mastered the fundamentals of Hyper Light Breaker to test their skills and also earn greater rewards for their efforts.
Soup Master Shop (Noodle Bar)
Players can gather ingredients to invest at the Soup Master Shop to unlock buffs that can aid them in their future runs. This should level the playing field for fans who plan on checking out the Glitch system.
Hyper Light Breaker is available in early access on PC via Steam.