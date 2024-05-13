Is Diablo 4 worth buying after the Season 4 update?

Diablo 4 Season 4 is almost here (May 14), and with the new season, a new wave of content is coming to the game. Although the season has so no specific themes, the new update is all set to bring massive revamps, especially to the crafting and looting systems in Diablo 4. After the launch of Season 4, these mechanics will be drastically changed.

With all these new changes, the question stands, is it worth buying the game after the Season 4 update? Yes, with Season 4, the game will be polished to new heights, making it a great addition to your library.

NOTE: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Why is Diablo 4 Season 4 worth buying?

What are the new changes coming with Season 4? (Image via Blizzard)

The newest Season, named ‘Loot Reborn’ can be seen as a soft reboot. As the title comes closer to its first anniversary, the devs are revamping the game to reach new heights. Season 4 is the first season of Diablo 4 that doesn’t have any specific theme.

The new season will bring new mechanics called Tempering and Masterwork. With Tempering, you can add new affixes to your weapons by visiting the Blacksmith. The Masterwork mechanic is more end-game oriented. With it, you can upgrade your weapon further, but to do it, you will need materials that are only found in the Pit of the Artificers, which is an end-game location.

On the downside, to balance out Tempering, devs have decided to minimize the limit of affixes on weapons. Now you can only find two affixes on rare and three on legendaries. Other than that, all the conditional affixes will be removed from the game. According to the devs, this change will help the players compare their loot with new gears they find.

All new changes coming with Season 4. (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 Season 4 will also introduce a lot of new improvements to gameplay, quality of life updates, and fixes to various bugs and glitches. Another big change coming is in the Helltides. Now, Helltides can be found both in Tier I and Tier II difficulty, making it easier to level up and get better gear in lower difficulties.

In the end, with all the changes and updates, experiencing Season 4 will be a blast for both new players and veterans alike. If you have been thinking twice before buying Diablo 4, then this is the best time to get the game. With the anniversary coming, many new spectacles are also bound to come soon.