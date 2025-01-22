Lost Ark: Everything new in Frosty Fate update

The Frosty Fate update in Lost Ark will be bringing a wave of fresh content to the game. This update includes Kazeros Raid Act 2, the Karma Progression System, and the Skolakia Guardian Raid, as well as a brand new event, named Festa of Arkesia that will celebrate the title's third anniversary.

In this guide, we have shared everything you will need to know about the Frosty Fate update in Lost Ark.

Everything new coming with the Frosty Fate update of Lost Ark

Get ready for all the new content coming to Lost Ark (Image via Amazon Games)

The Frosty Fate Update goes live on January 22, after a downtime that will start at 1 am PT (9 am UTC) and last approximately five hours.

Trending

Read more: Lost Ark player count: How many are playing it in 2025?

Kazeros Raid Act 2: Requiem of the Floating Nightmare

Overview: This 8-player raid continues the story of the war in North Kurzan, with a new icy battleground to confront Brelshaza and her chilling powers.

Raid Gates:

Gate 1 : Jederico, Azena, and Ephernia assist players with special Allied Forces skills.

: Jederico, Azena, and Ephernia assist players with special Allied Forces skills. Gate 2: Gustaven replaces Ephernia as the third ally.

Difficulty:

Normal Mode: Requires Item Level 1670 .

. Hard Mode: Requires Item Level 1690.

Unique Features:

Includes improvements from the Korean version, such as visual targeting effects during certain mechanics.

The Frontier System (details below) applies to Hard Mode, ensuring balanced progression for competitive players.

Rewards:

Relic Bracelets : Earned in Normal Mode.

: Earned in Normal Mode. Ancient Bracelets : Exclusive to Hard Mode.

: Exclusive to Hard Mode. Destiny Stones: Key material for Karma progression.

Skolakia Guardian Raid

Overview: A new raid featuring the Skolakia Guardian, available at Purification Level 2.

Requirements: Item Level 1680 or higher.

Rewards:

T4 Relic/Ancient Bracelets and Accessories (random drops).

Epic-grade Vision Rune , a one-time roster-wide reward.

, a one-time roster-wide reward. New achievements and a title.

Karma Progression System

You will have new ways to customize your character after the update (Image via Amazon Games)

Unlocking Karma:

Activate through the Ark Passive UI by using Gold and Shadow of Karma .

by using and . Begins at Rank 1/Level 1.

Skill Trees:

Evolution : Boosts max HP, Evolution-type damage, and Brand Power.

: Boosts max HP, Evolution-type damage, and Brand Power. Enlightenment : Increases weapon power and grants Enlightenment Points.

: Increases weapon power and grants Enlightenment Points. Leap: Enhances Hyper Awakening skill damage and grants Leap Points.

Progression:

Ranks progress vertically (up to Rank 6), with each requiring five levels.

Levels progress horizontally using Destiny Stones, with success rates similar to the Artisan Energy System.

Rewards:

Combat stat bonuses and effects tied to Ark Passive.

Also read: Lost Ark 2025 Roadmap: Everything known so far

Tier 4 Bracelets

Introduced alongside the Karma system, these bracelets grant Leap Ark Passive Points that can be used to unlock skills from the Leap Tree.

Kurzan Front

Abidos 1 - Relic

Abidos 2 - Relic

Abidos 3 - Relic, Ancient

Guardian Raid

Argeos - Relic

Skolakia - Relic, Ancient

Stronghold Dispatch

Kurzan Front - Relic

Guardian (Argeos) - Relic

Guardian (Skolakia) - Relic, Ancient

Kazeros Raid: Overture (Echidna) Hard - Relic

Epic Raid: Behemoth - Relic

Kazeros Raid: Act 1 (Aegir)

Normal - Relic

Hard - Ancient

Kazeros Raid: Act 2

Normal - Relic

Hard - Ancient

Frontier system

Applies to the Hard Mode of Kazeros Raid Act 2.

Stages:

Stage 3 (First two weeks) : No nerfs.

: No nerfs. Stage 2 (Days 14-28) : Initial HP and damage nerfs.

: Initial HP and damage nerfs. Stage 1 (Days 28-42) : Further reductions.

: Further reductions. Stage 0 (After 42 days): Permanent and final HP and damage nerfs.

First Clear Bonus:

Exclusive rewards for clearing the raid before reaching Stage 0, including titles, materials, and gold.

Third Anniversary Celebration: Festa of Arkesia

Questline: "[Event] Arkesia, Into the Festival!" (available in major cities).

Anniversary Island: Participate in event activities and special quests.

Rewards:

Event Tokens for the Event Shop.

New items added closer to the anniversary date.

Balthorr Event Raid returns with new mechanics.

Lucky Drop Event

Duration: Runs until February 26.

Details:

New Lucky Drops available in Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids.

Rewards include Hellfire Honing Books, Transcendence Tickets, and Honing Materials.

Doubled chances for:

Una’s Task Tokens.

Chaos Gate hidden bosses.

Ebony Cube Lucky/Mega Lucky Rooms.

General updates

New Rewards:

16 Achievements, 4 Titles, 4 Trophies, 3 Soundtracks, and 1 MVP Background.

Updated Gold Balance:

Adjustments to rewards and exchange options in Kazeros Raid Act 2.

Daily Playtime Rewards:

Refreshed with new items.

Ending events

Hyper Awakening Road, Mokoko Bootcamp, and Toto's Ice Island conclude with this update.

Other than this fresh content, there will also be event skins, bug fixes, and some quality-of-life changes in Lost Ark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback