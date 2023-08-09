Lost Ark server status: How to know if the game is down or facing massive log-in surges

Lost Ark’s player base has declined steadily over the past few years. A major reason is that the game does not appear to respect the time that you put into it. Spending upwards of eight hours a day playing multiple characters only to get slapped in the face with basic rewards does tickle the fancy of players. In fact, there have been more reasons to be upset with Lost Ark lately.

Like many other online multiplayer games, Lost Ark suffers from frustrating server and connectivity issues. While these are nothing to lose your head over, not being able to connect to the server and being kept out of the game is anything but entertaining.

If you are someone who is facing server issues in Lost Ark and wants to find a solution, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will explain how to troubleshoot server issues in this MMO and guide you through all the necessary steps you need to take.

How to check Lost Ark server status

Lost Ark @playlostark Aeromancer makes her debut!



Rain down pain on The Corrupt Lord Akkan and save Arkesia from decay in the new 8 person Legion Raid... A powerful storm comes to Arkesia as theAeromancer makes her debut!Rain down pain on The Corrupt Lord Akkan and save Arkesia from decay in the new 8 person Legion Raid... pic.twitter.com/ABWYgGpE3l

There are three easy ways to check if the servers are down in the game. These are:

Server status portal: You can resort to the game’s official website to check on the server status. Here you will find all the regional servers whose status gets updated regularly. You can reach their official website by following this link: https://www.playlostark.com/en-us/support/server-status

You can keep a tab on their social media accounts to learn about possible server issues. You should find updates on their official Twitter page for possible server problems. Their official Twitter handle is @playlostark. You can also reach their official Twitter account by following this link: https://twitter.com/playlostark

Last, but not least, you can resort to their official forums to see if others are discussing server issues. If you are facing server problems, but the officials have not addressed the issue, you will likely find someone encountering similar issues.

How to fix server issues and connectivity errors in Lost Ark

Lost Ark @playlostark



Learn more here!

bit.ly/45iLk43 pic.twitter.com/Hqth8DrwuJ The Aeromancer arrives August 16, accompanied by progression events to help players quickly level up!Learn more here!

If you are facing certain issues, then the problem might not be with the game or its servers. You can do a few things to try and fix it from your end:

To check if the problem you are facing is a local issue, ask a few friends if they are going through the same. If they say no, proceed to the next steps.

Restarting your PC can often solve a lot of issues. You can try this method to fix your server or connectivity problems.

Restart your internet router. You could have server issues owing to a faulty internet connection. Restarting your router could solve that issue.

Lost Ark’s regular server maintenance downtime

Lost Ark @playlostark pic.twitter.com/pgTnJhFZoS Stay indoors folks. Our weather forecast for the month of August is...

You can expect the servers to be taken down for four hours every Wednesday when Lost Ark receives new updates. It usually happens at:

12 am PT

7 am UTC

9 am CEST

We hope this article helped you with whatever issue you were facing. If you have a solution that we did not mention, feel free to leave it in the comments below.