Black Desert Online April patch official notes: New Pet list UI, Mount bug fixes, quest updates, and more

Black Desert Online just got a massive patch update that introduced necessary fixes and improved certain aspects of the game. Notably, the Pet List UI has seen significant changes, and some of the in-game quests have been updated. Black Desert Online fans looking for a detailed description of the patch notes can take a look at the official website.

Here is an overview of all the major highlights.

Black Desert Online April patch official notes

Item

Added to “[Guild] Special Iron Ingot from Calpheon Workshop,” x1 can be exchanged for Stained Silk x1 via NPC Liana located in major cities.

Stained Silk can be obtained according to a set probability based on the type of trade goods when selling goods in each major city.

Mount

Fixed the issue of “Hide Horse Gear” settings being disabled when equipping the horse gear after taking your horse out of the Stable.

Fixed the issue of “Hide Horse Gear” settings being disabled when logging in again after going to the Character Selection menu.

Fixed the issue of being unable to obtain Training EXP when the game shut down.

Quest & Knowledge

Improved the clarity of the “[Fishing Leap Skilled 5] The Best Fish in Serendia” quest objective.

Changed the following item that is needed for Theater Troupes of Mediah, Conch Shell #4:Refugee Household Items → Oatmeal

Changed the Quest Requirement of the following quests to selling fish to Trade Managers:[Fishing] Let’s Get Fish! Queek!

[Fishing] Fishing is Fishing, Trading is Trading

[Fishing] Supply for the Frontline Forces

NPC, Background, Sound

Added a scene that shows the beach while talking with Momo during the quest [Balenos] To Velia.

UI

Added a UI to the Pet List window that, if out of Feed, will show you where you can obtain it.

Added a window to notify that crops will be removed when retrieving them individually during Garden Place Mode.

Changed Black Spirit’s Adventure item descriptions to either scroll or change text size if too long.

Removed the Update tag in Yolunakea when entering Atoraxxion.

Fixed the following Region Quests location closer to where you combat with monsters.Nineshark Subjugation (I to III)

Black Rust Subjugation (I to III)

System

You can now welcome new members into a guild, update your activity level while carrying out guild missions, and renew guild contracts without needing to be in the same servers.

Improved so that you can invite players/renew their contracts even from different servers. As before, changing guild positions and banning guild members are possible regardless of server or online status.

However, the above is not possible between players in Battle Arena, Red Battlefield, Grand Prix Race Track, Atoraxxion Boss or Solo mode, Abyss One – The Magnus, or Arena of Solare.

Fixed the issue where the client was intermittently unstable while loading.

Pearl Shop

Removed the [Promotion] category button from the Pearl Shop.Changed the first category selected when opening Pearl Shop from [Promotion] to [Hot & New].

Web

Changed the notification text that would pop up when inputting a coupon code without logging in.

Modified or Changed

Fixed the issue of objects being displayed abnormally in certain areas of Bronte’s Bolt.

Fixed the issue of an empty space appearing on the bottom of cutscenes when switching from window mode to full screen.

Fixed the issue where the Web Central Market and in-game Central Market would display different price ranges, and unavailable price ranges would be displayed.

Fixed the issue of the hit not being applied even though the reticle is activated when firing after reloading and hitting a hunting monster with a sniper rifle.

[Ranger] Fixed an issue where the appearance of the Snow Flower Hair Ornament would be abnormally stretched when equipped.

[Valkyrie] Fixed an issue where the character’s appearance would be awkward when wearing certain shoes with the Gunnr Lucirian armor.

[Wizard] Fixed an issue where the character’s appearance would show the Blackstar Dagger out of combat while equipped with the Godr-Ayed Dagger.

[Maegu] Fixed an issue where Bargain chances would not increase when wearing the trader’s clothes.

Fixed an issue where the Auto-use of food and alchemy items could not be activated after the initial login to the game.

Fixed an issue where the quest names for unlocking Old Moon Logs Vol. 7-8 (Pavino Greko’s Collection Vol. 1-2) were incorrectly displayed.

Fixed an issue where some appearances with the unchangeable option could be partially changed in certain situations.

Fixed the issue of the stock of trade items being displayed differently on each server.

Gamepad UI mode:

The key guide not displaying after the pet hunger gauge was fully filled.

The position of the key guide is awkward in the Tier 5 Pet Training window.

Not being able to navigate the purchase price and current price in the Order Contract window using the pad.

Improved the wording in the Old Moon Guild Newsletter to read more naturally.

Fixed the issue of the Quotation Board from before the trade item renewal displaying in the Purchase Trade Goods UI.

