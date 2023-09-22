Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.0.4 full patch notes: Oversoul Essence drop rate, Minor Arcana fixes, and more

Bungie has finally released the much-awaited Hotfix in Week 5 of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch. Patch version 7.2.0.4 was delayed due to an alleged DDoS attack on this studio's servers. However, the company managed to offer a new patch, with the Oversoul Essence becoming more accessible from today, September 21, onwards.

This article will provide the full patch notes for the recent Hotfix 7.2.0.4, which can also be found on Bungie's official website.

Disclaimer: All patch notes mentioned in this article are based on Bungie's official website.

Full patch notes from Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.2.0.4

1) ACTIVITIES

CRUCIBLE

Fixed an issue allowing for exploitation of spawns in Rift.

Fixed an issue where you can weaken other Guardians when the Rapid-Fire Ranger Artifact perk is active.

SEASONAL

Fixed an issue where Arc Attunement Runes could be destroyed with certain weapons.

CROTA’S END

Improved Essence of the Oversoul drop rates for full clears and repeated clears.

ALTARS OF SUMMONING

Fixed an issue where the Void crystal encounter would not progress if the crystals were destroyed too quickly during the third phase.

2) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

ABILITIES

Fixed an issue where players could activate their Glaive melee while in Weavewalk.

ARMOR

Fixed an issue where changing a mod on an equipped item during an equipment-locked activity could boot you from the activity.

Fixed an issue where the damage resistance from Elemental Embrace was applying to damage done in PvP.

Fixed an issue where the Arc Elemental Orbs jolt was applied to game objects.

Fixed an issue where Secant Filaments were granting Overload anti-Champion to weapons that already have anti-Champion intrinsically.

WEAPONS & ACCESSORIES

Fixed an issue where changing a mod on an equipped item during an equipment-locked activity could boot you from the activity.

Fixed an issue where Husk of the Pit and Eidolon Ally would be missing their weapon fire sound effects on console platforms.

Added the Wendigo Grenade Launcher and Hung Jury Scout Rifle to legacy Vanguard Ops focusing

POWER AND PROGRESSION

Fixed an issue where the Minor Arcana Empowered Rewards didn’t function as intended. Opening a Season of the Witch chest (while using a Witch’s Key) at the end of the Legendary Savathûn's Spire, will now properly give a Deepsight Seasonal weapon if there are any remaining to find, otherwise, it will give a high-stat Seasonal piece of class appropriate armor.

GENERAL

Fixed an issue with The Bulbul Tarang emblem, in which it didn't appear in-game and couldn't be equipped.

That marks the end of the patch notes for Hotfix 7.2.0.4.