World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 - All patch updates and hotfixes in April 2023

Over the last few months, the popular World of Warcraft: Dragonflight update has seen a fair amount of love from the game's developers as the MMO has received a constant string of patches and hotfixes. With the latest 10.0.7 update being rolled out, there are still some performance issues in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight which Blizzard has been addressing with several hotfixes.

Considering that new hotfixes are being released rather frequently nowadays, it can be quite daunting to keep track of all the changes that the game is receiving every two days or so. This article will document all of the hotfixes that World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has received in version 10.0.7 for the entire month of April 2023.

All April 2023 patches and hotfixes for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7

The article will be updated every time a new hotfix is released for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.0.7 in the month of April this year:

April 6

1) Classes

Warlock

Affliction

Resolved an issue causing Corruption with Absolute Corruption to not be properly reflected back to the Warlock when using Soul Swap Exhale into a spell reflection effect.

2) Enemies and NPCs

Rare enemies in the Forbidden Reach now drop Storm Sigils.

3) Items and rewards

Clockwork Azshara will no longer engage in combat.

April 5

1) Classes

Paladin

Retribution

All damage reduced by three percent.

Instrument of Retribution duration reduced to nine seconds (was 12 seconds).

Fading Light – Blessing of Dusk causes your Holy Power generating abilities to also grant an absorb shield for three percent of damage or healing dealt (was 10 percent).

Aegis of Protection increases the value of Shield of Vengeance by 10 percent (was 20 percent).

Shield of Vengeance duration reduced to 10 seconds (was 15 seconds).

Lightforged Blessing now heals you and your party for two percent of maximum health (was three percent).

April 4

1) Classes

Hunter

Marksmanship

Fixed an issue where the Find The Mark buff effect could be consumed by Wind Arrows rather than Aimed Shot.

Paladin

Fixed an issue with Blessing of Dawn’s tracking.

Priest

Holy

Resolved an issue causing Holy Word: Salvation to not be castable during Divine Ascension nor have its ranged increased by Divine Ascension.

2) Dungeons and raids

Temple of the Jade Serpent

Sha of Doubt

Fixed an issue that caused Nothingness to not properly scale.

Vault of the Incarnates

Raszageth

Raszageth’s health reduced by five percent on Mythic difficulty.

Reduced the push effect of Hurricane Wing by five percent on Mythic difficulty.

Intermission one

Surging Ruiner health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Oathsworn Vanguard health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Stormseeker Acolyte health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Flamesworn Herald health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Frostforged Zealot health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Intermission two

Colossal Stormfiend health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Electrified Colossal Stormfiend health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

Seeking Stormling health reduced by 15 percent on Mythic difficulty.

April 3

Classes

Evoker

Fixed an issue causing Ancient Flame to incorrectly be consumed by instant-cast Living Flames, such as from the Burnout talent or Lifespark set bonus.

Paladin

Fixed an issue with the timing of Eye of Tyr’s floating combat text.

Player versus Player

Classes

Paladin

Fixed an issue causing Retribution Aura to trigger from incorrect amounts of incoming damage.

[With weekly restarts] Judgments of the Pure (PvP Talent) now causes Judgment casts on an enemy to cleanse 1 Poison, Disease, and Magic effect they have caused on you (was allies within your aura).

Quests

Heritage

During “The New Clessington Estate,” Cecilia Clessington will no longer accuse the player of smelling like rotten blubber when provoked.

Ohn’ahran Plains

Fixed an issue causing some players to be unable to interact with the Waygate at the Shady Sanctuary.

The “Waygate Travel” debuff received from using the waygates will now continue to expire while the player is offline.

