No Man's Sky Omega Expedition: All Phase 1 milestones and rewards

No Man's Sky is back with a fresh update and a brand new expedition: Omega. There's all sorts of cool new stuff involved here, including the ability to start the expedition from an existing save file — as well as bring along cargo from that file. Not to mention all the pretty dope rewards that come with it.

Omega is divided into five different phases, each with its own missions and rewards. At this particular moment, however, we want to start at the very beginning. It is, as they say, "a very good place to start."

It's also worth noting that Omega is actually free to play for anyone who doesn't own No Man's Sky. This will only last until the expedition finishes on February 19, but it's a great chance to get back into the game if you've been holding out.

Here's a look at all of No Man's Sky's Omega Phase One milestones and rewards.

No Man's Sky Omega Phase One - Rewards and milestones

The different phases of No Man's Sky Expedition: Omega (Image via Hello Games)

Whether you start from an existing save or a brand new one, Omega throws you onto a new planet and has you looking for your ship. Let's go from there. Here are the milestones and their rewards in Omega Phase One:

Escape Velocity : Find your starship and get in it. (Hazard Protection Upgrade, a Powerful Mining Beam Upgrade, a Pre-Packaged Teleport Receiver Unit, and Base Computer Plans.)

Homecoming : Set up your first base on this new planet. (Hyperdrive Plans, four Bromide Salt, 450 Dust, and 150 Copper.)

: Set up your first base on this new planet. (Hyperdrive Plans, four Bromide Salt, 450 Dust, and 150 Copper.) Exobotany: Scan six new plants. (Powerful Scanning System and Powerful Life Support upgrades.)

Scan six new plants. (Powerful Scanning System and Powerful Life Support upgrades.) Interstellar : Leave this new star system. (Powerful Pulse Engine Upgrade, a Powerful Movement System Upgrade, five Starship Launch Fuel, and Microprocessor Plans.)

: Leave this new star system. (Powerful Pulse Engine Upgrade, a Powerful Movement System Upgrade, five Starship Launch Fuel, and Microprocessor Plans.) Anomaly's Heart : Go to the Space Anomaly. (Pre-Packages Efficient Thrusters Unit, Pre-Packed Simple Translator Unit, and 30 Salvaged Data.)

: Go to the Space Anomaly. (Pre-Packages Efficient Thrusters Unit, Pre-Packed Simple Translator Unit, and 30 Salvaged Data.) Scavenger : Fix your Multi-tool. (Decorative Base Parts Set, 300 Sodium, and 240 Nanites... ooooooh, wheeee!)

: Fix your Multi-tool. (Decorative Base Parts Set, 300 Sodium, and 240 Nanites... ooooooh, wheeee!) Rendezvous 1: Get to the first rendezvous point (200 Nanites, three Inventory Slots, 10 Warp Cells, and 300 Quicksilver.)

There's also an optional milestone entitled "Research Project 1." This requires documenting the Rendezvous Point with the help of your fellow travelers. It may seem daunting, but the rewards — a companion egg, 900 Quicksilver, and three inventory slots — are totally worth it.

Have you completed Expedition Omega yet? What are your thoughts? Without spoiling anything, let us know what your experiences were in the comments section below.

For more news and guides for No Man's Sky and tons of other great games, keep coming back to Sportskeeda!