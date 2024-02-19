No Man's Sky Omega Expedition: All Phase 2 milestones and rewards

If you've participated in even one No Man's Sky Expedition, you know there's a lot to do. There are, of course, commensurate rewards for doing all of it, sure, and they're fun. But it's still a lot of work. The Omega expedition is no exception. Fortunately, it's made slightly easier by the fact that you're not required to start a whole new No Man's Sky save file to begin it. That, and you can bring some cargo with you on your adventure.

But still, even a list of the different milestones, how to earn them, and what the rewards are would certainly be helpful.

Oh, wait, there's a list just like that right here.

No Man's Sky Omega Phase Two - Rewards and milestones

We're going out on a limb here and assuming that you've already completed Phase One - or are at least intending to. So, it would hopefully go without saying that all of these missions take place immediately after it. Just so we're all clear on that, yeah?

Expand Tweet

Oh, and just keep in mind that these milestones don't need to be completed in any specific order. Although, to be fair, some of these require you to use items that you'll earn in other milestones. These are items that you should be able to find elsewhere, but why make things more complicated for yourself? What are you, a Twitch streamer?

So, here's that list.

Atlas Rises : Head into an Atlas station and, you know, talk to the Atlas (Knowledge of the Memory of Ocean, two Warp Hypercores, and Supreme Pizza... I mean, Hyperdrive Upgrade.)

: Head into an Atlas station and, you know, talk to the Atlas (Knowledge of the Memory of Ocean, two Warp Hypercores, and Supreme Pizza... I mean, Hyperdrive Upgrade.) Reality Grains : Find a memory in your inventory and watch it (Knowledge of the Memory of Conquest, 16 Navigation Data, and a Powerful Starship Upgrade.)

: Find a memory in your inventory and watch it (Knowledge of the Memory of Conquest, 16 Navigation Data, and a Powerful Starship Upgrade.) Stardust : Do a Cody Rhodes impression. Wait, no... Mine 55 asteroids (Wonder Projector Plans, Pre-Packaged Optical Drill and Trade Rocket Units)

: Do a Cody Rhodes impression. Wait, no... Mine 55 asteroids (Wonder Projector Plans, Pre-Packaged Optical Drill and Trade Rocket Units) Expansion : Establish a new base on any planet where you don't have one already (A Pre-Packaged Personal Refiner Unit, 32 Salvaged Date, 12 Glass, and a partridge in a pear tree.) [That last one isn't real...]

: Establish a new base on any planet where you don't have one already (A Pre-Packaged Personal Refiner Unit, 32 Salvaged Date, 12 Glass, and a partridge in a pear tree.) [That last one isn't real...] To Infinity : You know all those black holes just lying around all over the place? Fly your ship into one (A Pre-Packaged Cloaking Device Unit, 555 Chromatic Metal [That's an oddly specific number], and three Repair Kits.)

: You know all those black holes just lying around all over the place? Fly your ship into one (A Pre-Packaged Cloaking Device Unit, 555 Chromatic Metal [That's an oddly specific number], and three Repair Kits.) Memento : Solve your wife's murder even though you have a serious brain injury. Or build a base on yet another world. I think it's the second thing. (Minotaur Geobay and Technology Units.)(Yeah, it's probably the second thing.)

: Solve your wife's murder even though you have a serious brain injury. Or build a base on yet another world. I think it's the second thing. (Minotaur Geobay and Technology Units.)(Yeah, it's probably the second thing.) Rendezvous 2: Reach the second rendezvous point. Also, spell "rendezvous" without looking at this (1,200 Nanites, three Multi-Tool Inventory Slots, three Warp Cells, and 300 Quicksilver.)

Like No Man's Sky Expedition Omega: Phase One, there is also an optional Research Project involving documenting the whole planet with the community. Doing so will net you a Child of Helios Companion Egg, 900 Quicksilver, and three inventory slots.

Good luck with Phase Two, and keep on coming back to Sportskeeda for more No Man's Sky guides and news!