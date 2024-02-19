No Man's Sky Omega Expedition: All Phase 3 milestones and rewards

Hey, Travellers! No Man's Sky Omega Expedition is just getting started—which is good, as there's a lot to do. Although there are five weeks to get it all done (which, let's be fair, should be enough time, but you all know how life can be), having a list of what needs to be achieved, how to achieve it, and what you get for doing it would certainly be a big help.

Here's a list of what needs to be achieved in No Man's Sky Omega Expedition Phase 3, how to achieve it, and what you get for doing it.

No Man's Sky Omega Phase Three - Rewards and milestones

Milestones in Phase Three don't really run all that differently than Phases One and Two. While Phase One had a focus on the Space Anamoly, and Two leaned into interacting with the Atlas, Phrase Three in No Man's Sky is all about that pirate life. And by that, I mean some of the missions involve going to a pirate system.

Technically, these milestones don't have to be achieved in any particular order. They're probably easier to do them in the order that's listed here. But, you do you. I'm not your mom.

Here are the milestones and rewards for No Man's Sky Omega Expedition Phase 3 and their rewards. Go nuts.

One Man's Treasure: Scan a planet to find and dig up three buried items (Ticket to Freedom, five Navigational Data [of Freedom], and 16 Salvaged Data [of Freedom].)

Scan a planet to find and dig up three buried items (Ticket to Freedom, five Navigational Data [of Freedom], and 16 Salvaged Data [of Freedom].) Grand Tour: Take a photo of three different biomes. So, y'know - Hoth, Degobah, Tattooine - that sort of thing (Nutrient Processor Plans and a Packet of Seeds.)

Take a photo of three different biomes. So, y'know - Hoth, Degobah, Tattooine - that sort of thing (Nutrient Processor Plans and a Packet of Seeds.) Life in all Its Forms: Discover and scan 12 different creatures. Even the ugly ones (Haz-Mat Gauntlet plans, 460 Carbon, and a Supreme Scanning Upgrade System.)

Discover and scan 12 different creatures. Even the ugly ones (Haz-Mat Gauntlet plans, 460 Carbon, and a Supreme Scanning Upgrade System.) Hot Pursuit: Take on Black Market Smuggling Runs until you've earned 120,000 units doing so while whistling the Smokey and the Bandit theme. The whistling isn't required, but it's fun (Craftable Component Plans and an Anamoly Detector.)

Take on Black Market Smuggling Runs until you've earned 120,000 units doing so while whistling the Smokey and the Bandit theme. The whistling isn't required, but it's fun (Craftable Component Plans and an Anamoly Detector.) Assembly Required : Research and then build Liquid Explosive. Do your best not to blow your hands off your arms (A Supreme Movement System Upgrade - presumably to teach you some sick dance moves - and five Storm Crystals. No word on any Gambit, Beast, or Cyclops Crystals, though.)

: Research and then build Liquid Explosive. Do your best not to blow your hands off your arms (A Supreme Movement System Upgrade - presumably to teach you some sick dance moves - and five Storm Crystals. No word on any Gambit, Beast, or Cyclops Crystals, though.) Unbounded : Take a look at the second memory in your inventory (Knowledge of the Memory of the Bones, three Memory Fragments, and a Carrier A.I. Fragment.)

: Take a look at the second memory in your inventory (Knowledge of the Memory of the Bones, three Memory Fragments, and a Carrier A.I. Fragment.) Rendezvous 3: Reach the third rendezvous point. Find out if "rendezvous" is a real world or if the French are just playing a trick on us (1,200 Nanites, three Starship Inventory Slots, three Warp Cells, and 300 Quicksilver.)

Research the entire planet the rondayvoo point is located on with your fellow Travellers, and you can win... tell 'em what they'll win, Bob!

It's a brand-new car! No, actually, it's a Hungering Worm Companion Egg, 900 Quicksilver, and three inventory slots, which is even better!

If you're enjoying these No Man's Sky guides, be sure to let us know in the comments.