No Rest For The Wicked buys out publishing rights from Take-Two, announces next major update

No Rest for the Wicked’s story has been interesting. Moon Studio was developing the game for Private Division, which is a Take-Two subsidiary, but when an opportunity presented itself, the developers took the leap and are now completely independent. Now, they can build the game their way, without having to adhere to any policy or oversight from either Private Division or Take-Two, which could be huge news for the game.

This news was revealed in their latest Wicked Inside Showcase, alongside a huge new update that’s coming for the game, The Breach. It sounds like things are looking up for Moon Studios, as it continues to be develop the game in its Early Access phase.

No Rest for the Wicked’s Moon Studios now fully independent from Take-Two

In a major move that has taken months of negotiation, No Rest for the Wicked is now fully independent from Take-Two Interactive, allowing Moon Studios full control over every aspect of the game.

According to the team, Private Division was being sold off, and Moon Studios used this as an opportunity to buy their freedom. Moon Studios Co-Founder and Director Geenadiy Korol spoke about this in their latest video:

“After months of negotiations, we reached an agreement to buy the publishing rights for No Rest for the Wicked back, so that Moon Studios could become fully independent. This legal process took time, and we couldn't say much while it was happening.”

Though it took months of effort, it all paid off in the end. During the Wicked Inside Showcase 2, CEO and Creative Director Thomas Mahler opened up about this, revealing the big news:

“But today, we’re excited to announce that it’s all done, and that Moon Studios is now fully independent. We believe this will give you even more confidence in our vision because we're free to build No Rest for the Wicked exactly how we want, without needing to ever go silent again.”

The next major update is on the way for No Rest for the Wicked, The Breach

A new update is coming for No Rest for the Wicked as well, known as The Breach. It will essentially double the size of the world, thanks to the massive new zones. The update will also have a plethora of new enemies, bosses, and two new weapon archetypes. It will also feature a wide array of quality-of-life changes, such as progression and loot reworks.

You can even try playing a Hardcore character, if you’re into that kind of punishing, challenging gameplay style. Your character, if they should die, will be converted into a non-Hardcore character, so they won’t be gone forever.

However, you will need to start the game over. Your old save files will be a sort of “Legacy” file, but to really get the most out of The Breach it will be necessary to start over. This update is coming fairly soon as well, dropping on April 30, 2025. There are no plans to stop updating the game either, so, hopefully, this will do something for the game’s flagging numbers.

No Rest for the Wicked’s next update hits on April 30, 2025. The game is available in Early Access on Steam and at 30% off for a limited time, making the game $27.99 USD.

