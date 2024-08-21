5 best house designs for your Once Human base

Choosing the best house design for your base in Once Human has significant importance in the game. Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world where massive eldritch mutants roam and every choice you make, affects your survival chances. This also includes the base decide to build for yourself.

The amount of bases that can be designed in the game can be overwhelming. To that end, this article shares five base designs that can be effective in Once Human.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

5 base designs you need to try in Once Human

1) Simple Modern House

As the name suggests, this base is a simple modern bungalow. You can start building this on almost any flat terrain. The following structures are required to build the base:

88 Foundations

58 Walls

2 Left Fan Walls

2 Right Fan Walls

7 Half Walls

2 Wide Steps

1 Halfpace Stairs

130 Ceilings

6 Low Columns

15 Columns

43 Railings

4 Arch Roofs

88 Square Ceilings

197 Half Walls

26 Square Walls

Start by placing the foundations and then the walls. You can customize the layout any way you want. The materials and structure count will differ based on your layout. This base is quite accessible and simple, but it doesn't have much defensive potential.

Check out a video demonstration from the creator Kiitarie:

2) Hill House

Conceptualized by Azzel83, this is one of the best defensive bases in the game. Being set on such high ground, the Hill House can provide a vantage point over the map. The basic materials needed to build this base are:

Sintered Brick - 2200

Steel Ingot - 1200

It's not possible to determine the structures required to build the base as the design depends on the hill you build upon. However, if you choose a modern design, you may need these materials in this amount. Note that the Hill House is a great vantage point that can be a hike to reach if you go on foot.

3) Bunker

Nothing is more secure than a bunker. If you manage to make one, territory purifications will become a walk in the park. The best locations for building a Bunker are the two-way caves found in the Red Sands region. To make the Bunker, you will need these materials (estimated):

Sintered Brick - 2700

Steel Ingot - 600

You must lay quite a lot of foundations, so accumulate enough materials to make a proper structure in the interior of the cave. Once done, put two turrets on the entrance of the Bunker and nothing will ever get past it.

Check out a video tour from the creator of the base idea, Azzel83:

4) The Tower House

The Tower House in Once Human is ideal for those who don't want a large horizontal base. Taking care of a large horizontal base can be tedious, and you can easily miss various sections. That's why the vertical base is so effective, as all of your essentials in the base can be accessed vertically.

There are no estimated structures or materials needed for this base as you can build it with whatever materials you have. All you have to do is keep building upwards instead of sideways.

Here's a full tutorial for building this base from Youtuber TwistedTea215:

5) The Diamond

The Diamond is one of the most aesthetically pleasing bases on the list. It can be made on any flat surface on the map. All you need to do is place some foundations and then put five wooden pillars: four in the corners and one in the middle. Then start placing roof tiles upside down to start building the diamond.

Slowly make your way upwards and make your rooms in the mid-level of the base. While this base looks gorgeous, it can easily be compromised by destroying the wooden pillars on its foundation. So, we recommend not making it on the PvP servers.

Here's a complete tutorial about this base idea from YouTuber Crow Gaming:

