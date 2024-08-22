Once Human Citrus County walkthrough and Crate locations

Citrus County in Once Human is one of the first places you will visit in the game. This once-peaceful farmstead used to be a community hub for various people. Now, it has turned into a field full of malicious Deviants running amok who will attack you the moment they spot you. The recommended level for this location is very low, so you can come here quite early in the game.

At Citrus County, you have a chance to find the Buzzy Bee Deviation. Other than the friendly deviation, you can find crates, including Mystical, Weapons, and Gear crates. We shared the locations for all the crates available here so you can find them easily.

All crate locations for Citrus County in Once Human

The Mystical Crate location for Citrus County

Once you enter the location, you see a big field as well as an area with yellow tents and a wooden structure. To get the Mystical Crate, go to the wooden structure to climb the stairs. Climb all the way up to find the Mystical Crate near a railing. Open the crate to get a chance to obtain certain gear fragments. The coordinates for this crate are 5675, -5256.

Mystical crate location (Image via Starry Studio)

The area has some Deviants roaming around, so be a little careful while approaching the area, especially if you are at a lower level. The main danger in this area is the weird purple Deviations with spotlights for heads. If you shoot them in the head, you can use their heads against other Deviants.

Open the crate from the top of the wooden structure (Image via Starry Studio)

Weapons and Gear Crate for Citrus County in Once Human

After getting the Mystical Crate, get the Weapons and Armor crate which can be found inside the gray house near the fields. Go to the house and run all the way to the back to find the door to enter it. Here you will also see the spotlight head Deviations. Try to shoot them down before approaching the location.

Locate the house to get the crate (Image via Starry Studio)

Once inside, you'll see a ladder on a wall in front of you. You will also find an NPC crying on the ground. Read the note in front of him to get a new task. Then, go back to the ladder and go up. On the top floor, go to the next room to see a giant hole in the wall. Near the hole, you will find the weapon crate of Citrus County.

The crate is just in front of the broken wall (Image via Starry Studio)

That's all for the Citrus County crate locations in Once Human. We hope this will help you in your journey.

