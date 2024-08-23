Once Human Novice, Normal, and Hard server differences explained

Servers in Once Human determine how difficult the playthrough will be for a player. This MMORPG developed by Starry Studio has already amassed a global audience with millions of players. To help players find a spot and carve their path in the Stardust Polluted world, the game offers various server options.

Initially, the game featured two servers with two types of difficulty. There were the PvE and PvP servers with "Novice" and "Normal" difficulties. With Season 2, 'Hard' servers have also been added as a new option. Read on to learn more about the differences between the server difficulties in Once Human.

What are the server difficulty differences in Once Human?

Chose the server that best suits you (Image via Starry Studio)

Following the latest update on certain servers, the game will have three difficulty types: Novice, Normal, and Hard. Since the game's release, players have wanted a much more challenging server. Keeping up with their demands, Starry Studio has launched new challenging difficulties.

The main differences between these difficulties are as follows:

Novice: It's the "easiest" server available, which the game recommends for beginners. The need to fill the hunger, thirst, and sanity meters has moderate intervals. However, as the game progresses, encounters and resource management become harder.

Normal: The main difference between Normal and Novice is the combat difficulty. The enemies are harder to kill in this server, as well as bosses. Players will need to focus much more on their kits and build to survive the encounters and progress in the game.

Hard: This is the most challenging server in the game. The enemies become much tougher, faster, and more vicious. Bosses become extremely hard to kill, forcing players to team up as solo routes become highly challenging. Managing resources becomes much harder as Energy, Hydration, and Sanity deplete twice as fast compared to Novice and Normal servers.

Choose Hard only if you are a veteran (Image via Starry Studio)

Lastly, the monster waves during territory purification also become more challenging to kill. However, completing each purification in the hard server rewards 8%-9% more Starchrom than other servers.

