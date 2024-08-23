Once Human Rotten Manor walkthrough and Crate locations

Rotten Manor in Once Human is one of the first settlements players will find. This location is in Dayton Wetlands, and the recommended level for this settlement is only 4. You can also come here at the start of your playthrough to get some good loot. Although the enemies here are quite easy to defeat, we still recommend carrying a rifle or shotgun before coming to this location.

Each location in the game features a set of weapons, gear, and mystic crates that players need to collect to complete the missions in that area. However, finding all the crates could be a hassle if you don't know where to look. In this article, we share a complete walkthrough for Rotten Manor in Once Human with all the crate locations.

Complete walkthrough of Rotten Manor in Once Human

Found the Weapons crate on the first floor (Image via Starry Studio)

The initial questline, "Welcome Back," will make you travel between various locations on the map, including Rotten Manor. This settlement houses a Rift Anchor that you will need to turn on. If you are hunting for the crates in this area, then start with the large Manor you can find on the southern end of the location.

The Gear Crate is extremely easy to find. The moment you enter the Manor, you'll spot it on the ground floor, sitting on a table. Be careful, as there could be some enemies around that can jump on you while you check out the crate. So try to clear the floor before trying to open the crate.

Once you are done with the crate, go to the next room and take the staircase upstairs. You will notice a room on your right side with a large mutated growth on the wall. This is where you'll find the Weapon Crate. There is a small bug-like enemy that can easily be missed on this floor, so be careful and make sure you have cleared everything.

Reach the attic to get the Mystic Crate (Image via Starry Studio)

Before leaving the floor, make sure to check the other side and enter the bedroom. You will find the balcony right next to this room. On the balcony, there is a Storage Crate. Once done, take the stairs and go up. Reach the attic, where you can find the Mystic Crate of Rotten Manor in Once Human.

