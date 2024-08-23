Once Human "Stardust Pollution is getting worse" message explained

Stardust plays a vital role in Once Human. The game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where the majority of humans have been turned into grotesque mutants thanks to a pollutant named "Stardust" that, according to the lore, came from outer space. This Stardust may have destroyed human society, but it also has uses.

While playing the game, you are bound to see the "Stardust Pollution is getting worse" message every once in a while. Although this message is a warning, some good things come from it. We share all the information you need to know about this message in Once Human.

What does the "Stardust Pollution is getting worse" message mean in Once Human?

Once Human features a massive map filled with various locations and settlements, whose maps feature various events and weather conditions. Some places also have high concentrations of Stardust Pollution levels. If you enter a location with high pollution, the "Stardust Pollution is getting worse" message will appear on your screen.

You can determine the intensity of the pollution by keeping an eye on your backpack. The black screen on your backpack will show you a number. The higher it is, the higher the intensity of the pollution in the area. Stardust pollution will block a portion of your health and continuously increase as long as you are in the area.

Keep an eye on for the message (Image via Starry Studio)

However, the "Stardust Pollution is getting worse" message also indicates that the area may have a Stardust ore deposit nearby. Stardust can crystallize on the ground and create deposits in areas with high pollution concentrations. Keep an eye on your backpack; if the number is higher than 120, there's a very high chance you will find a Stardust ore deposit nearby.

Use a steel pickaxe to mine these deposits. Mining them will reward you with Stardust ore which can be used to calibrate high-rarity weapons. Additionally, if you have the Oil Processing Memetic Specialization in Once Human, you can use an electrical furnace to process the Stardust Ores into Stardust Sources.

