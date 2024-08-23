Once Human Throughville walkthrough and Crate locations

Throughville in Once Human is one of the locations you will discover at the beginning of the game. The game's map is filled with settlements and points of interest that contain various crates and events offering valuable loot. When you enter a location, you will see a set of settlement missions appear on the top left corner of your screen.

Completing these missions is also a good way of getting XP and Energy Links. To do so, you will have to locate the Mystic, weapon, and gear crates in the location. In this article, we have shared all the location information for each of the crates found in Throughville in Once Human.

Where are all the crates in Throughville in Once Human?

You should start your hunt for the crates by locating the yellow bus in the middle of the Throughville. Near the bus, you will notice a building on the left. Go inside the building, and be careful, as you will encounter multiple enemies in this area.

The recommended level for this location is only 2, so try to come here as soon as you start your playthrough. While shotguns and rifles are recommended, you can easily make short work of the deviants found in this location with a blade or any other melee weapon. Once you are inside, clear all the enemies.

Go to the roof to find two crates (Image via Starry Studio)

Once cleared, take the stairs up to the roof. Here you will find the Mystic Crate and the Weapon Crate. Once you have collected the crates, look across the roof, and you will find another building. This building looks almost identical to this one.

Find the other crate inside the second budling (Image via Starry Studio)

From the roof, jump and summon V to glide to the front gate of this building. Go inside, explore the floor, and kill all the enemies you find here. Once cleared, take the stairs and go to the upper floor.

On this floor, make your way to the balcony where you'll see some boxes. Climb these boxes to reach the roof where you will find the remaining crate. There are no bosses or elite enemies in Throughville, but you can find a Rift Anchor to the south of this location.

