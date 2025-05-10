One utility stat in Path of Exile 2 seems the perfect mechanic for a hypothetical Paladin Ascendancy

Path of Exile 2 currently features seven character classes and seventeen Ascendancies. With each update, Grinding Gear Games is planning to add more to the mix, and one player has suggested the devs make use of the Light Radius stat to help scale the damage in the Paladin Ascendancy class or something similar.

The user wants an Ascendancy passive that allows players to make use of Light Radius to increase critical chance and damage. Since the Paladin class revolves around blessings and divine power, the whole idea of getting power from light fits well, and this article will explore why it could be a good idea.

Note: This article is purely speculative. Grinding Gear Games hasn't promised a Paladin Ascendancy.

Why is Light Radius increasing Paladin’s damage in Path of Exile 2 a great concept?

The Paladin Ascendancy was first introduced during the Legacy of Phrecia event in Path of Exile. Note that this class was exclusive to this event and not a permanent addition. Players are expecting the developers to introduce it in Path of Exile 2.

Paladin passives during the Legacy of Phrecia event (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

A Paladin is described as an oath-bound, who received blessings and divine power from God to help allies. This alone should make a compelling argument for Light being used in some way. However, there is another reason.

Light Radius, as of now, is simply a utility status that illuminates the surroundings of your character and helps remove the fog of war a bit faster. It does not provide any form of buff and is neglected across the board.

“Imagine a skill that is like a cone of holy light searing everything in front of you. It gains size on light radius. You have a talent that converts light radius into extra crit and damage,” the person suggested.

The idea of using Light Radius in a build brings a whole new direction. A stat that people even forgot existed may suddenly become a staple across different builds.

Is Paladin coming to Path of Exile 2?

Rogue Exiles resembling all classes currently in PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

At the moment, Grinding Gear Games has only confirmed the names of upcoming classes. The Ascendancies are yet to be revealed, meaning there’s still no confirmation regarding Paladin being one of the Ascendancy classes.

The upcoming classes include

Marauder

Duelist

Shadow

Templar

Druid

Duelist was the one who got the Paladin Ascendancy as part of the Legacy of Phrecia event. If the same or a similar Ascendancy is introduced in Path of Exile 2, there is a good chance it will be for a Duelist or Templar, and the devs have likely decided all passives.

