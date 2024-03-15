Palworld player shares "most courageous wild Cattiva" clip

Palworld has given us a whimsical world where adventure awaits at every turn. The vast expanses of the Palpagos Island are scattered with countless Pals you can catch to create core memories that will last a very long time. Such was the case with one Palworld player who made a long-lasting memory thanks to a random Pal interaction.

Reddit user u/Jayman1556 witnessed something that blew their mind. They posted a clip of Cattiva attacking a Mammorest and said:

“This is the most courageous wild Cattiva I have ever witnessed.”

Cattiva happens to be one of the smaller Pals in this game. When a creature of this demeanor goes up aggressively against one of the biggest monsters in the game, it is fair to be stunned.

Palworld player captures a clip of the most daring Pal in the game

In the Reddit post by u/Jayman1556, there is a 25-second clip of them witnessing a bizarre interaction between two Pals near a water body. We can see a tiny level five Cattiva aggressively charging and attacking a level 30 Mammorest.

The latter has the potential to one-shot Cattiva and hurl it into oblivion. Cattiva is most likely aware of this, but it does not hold back from charging at Mammorest.

Comment made by a player (Image via Reddit: u/Exdruh1)

There were a lot of comical comments in the thread. One Reddit user, u/Exdruh1, said:

“I love that the mammorest knows that Cattiva crazy and started running. Cattiva chasing like get you a** back here”

We can see Mammorest evade the scene of its assault 17 seconds into the video. Soon after, Cattiva can be seen chasing the grassy mammoth as if it were going to teach it a lesson. This exchange between Pals in Palworld was indeed hilarious, and one can’t help but wonder what Mammorest must have done to bring out this kind of rage of Cattiva.

Comment byu/Jayman1556 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

Another Reddit user, u/Codenamenik, comically remarked that the Pal must have had a level 3 courageous passive.

Seeing how courageous Cattiva was while fighting Mammorest, Passive Skills in Palworld greatly influence the mentality of Pals. So, this player’s insightful comment could have been correct, and we hope the original poster did not let this Cattiva flee.

Comment byu/Jayman1556 from discussion inPalworld Expand Post

While we are on the subject of Passive Skills, there was another player, u/Kurokami11, who said that this was a rare instance of Cattiva not coming with the Coward Passive Skill. Cattiva are usually frightened of their surrounding beings. Seeing this one in the video act so brave, this person probably wasn’t wrong with their assumption.