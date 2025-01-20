Path of Exile 2 Arbiter of Ash boss guide

Arbiter of Ash is considered the final pinnacle boss in Path of Exile 2 Early Access. You will find this formidable foe waiting for you within The Burning Monolith, which can only be accessed after quite the grind in the endgame. However, with the recent Update 0.1.1, this has become easier.

This article lists the basics of this pinnacle boss, his attack patterns, and how to access the fight with him in the title.

How to start a fight with Arbiter of Ash in Path of Exile 2?

To fight Arbiter of Ash in Path of Exile 2 early access, you must have three Fragment pieces from three different Citadels on the Atlas map. Citadels are special maps that harbor final Act bosses. These Citadels only accept Tier 15 Waystones, and grant Atlas points for the map boss tree. There are three Citadels on the map, namely Iron, Copper, and Stone.

Copper Citadel in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Three of these Citadels drop three different Fragments, all of which should be put in The Burning Monolith. Simply enter the Monolith, approach the huge door, and place the Fragments on the empty slots.

To find a Citadel on the Atlas map, look for colored beams emitting from the clouds and use your map nodes to progress toward that beam.

Arbiter of Ash attack patterns in Path of Exile 2

Once you place the Fragments, the ground beneath your character will start to move, taking you underground. Eventually, you will arrive at the boss arena. Approach the Arbiter to start the fight. Here are his attack patterns:

At first, the Arbiter will launch a fire beam in a straight line.

Next, there will be a bunch of fire bolts targeted at you. To avoid this, ensure some distance between you and the boss.

The boss flies from one side of the arena to the other, damaging in an AOE straight line.

Launches into the air and then slams the ground with a medium-range AOE attack.

Wipe mechanic: The Arbiter will dash around the arena, and drop flame balls with a circle around him. Your task is to hop inside the circle to avoid getting wiped outside. Standing outside the circle will deal significant damage to you, one-shotting your character. The Arbiter can also perform all his attacks while the flame balls are falling to the ground.

Wipe mechanic 2: Flame winds will start blowing from one side to the other, covering 90% of the arena. Your task is to find the 10% and move to that space every time the winds start to blow.

: Flame winds will start blowing from one side to the other, covering 90% of the arena. Your task is to find the 10% and move to that space every time the winds start to blow. The Arbiter will have a Sword at half health, where he will perform a series of melee chain attacks.

There will be two orbs in the arena, purple and white. If the Arbiter consumes the white ball, the entire arena will have chilled ground, slowing you down. You can then pick up the purple ball to remove the debuff. If the Arbiter consumes the purple ball, the ground will burn.

During this orb phase, the Arbiter will launch an attack that covers a massive area in a straight line in front of him. This can be identified by his rotating sword. Stay out of his sight when this happens.

Flame wind wipe mechanic in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

There will be times when the Arbiter of Ash will use his flame circle wipe mechanic and flame wind attack at the same time. In such cases, when you see a circle forming on the ground from the flame ball, keep an eye on his rotating sword, as it is an indication of the cast.

You can let the attack happen, and then roll into the circle to dodge the wipe mechanic.

