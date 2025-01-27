Path of Exile 2 Ashar The Sand Mother boss guide

Ashar The Sand Mother is the third major boss in Path of Exile 2 Trial of Sekhemas. Players who are looking to get either the third or fourth Ascendancy will encounter this formidable foe at the end of the third cycle — after going through several rooms and two major bosses on previous floors. Additionally, players must manage their honor to succeed against this boss, as Ashar is known for dealing AOE-wide damage across all of her attacks.

This article lists the basics of Ashar boss fight in Sanctum, her attack patterns, tips to make the fight easy, and more. Readers are recommended to go through our complete guide on Sekhemas to get a clearer idea of how the Trial works.

Where to find Ashar The Sand Mother in Path of Exile 2?

Ashar The Sand Mother can be found at the end of the third cycle of the Sekhemas Trial. You will need a level 65+ 3-trial Djinn Barya or a level 77+ 4-trial Djinn Barya.

Djinn Barya in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Ashar is the final boss of the third trial, after Earthbreaker and the Terracotta Sentinels. If you're aiming for the third Ascendancy, Ashar will be the final boss standing between you and the points.

Ashar The Sand Mother attack patterns in Path of Exile 2

Ashar The Sand Mother's attacks are heavily based on AOE — requiring you to dodge and save your honor. Four metal tiles on the arena serve as area denial — stepping on these tiles will activate a mechanic that shoots darts from every corner of the arena. At one point during the fight, Balbala will ask you to "get on the platform." Ignore this call and fight Ashar normally by avoiding the tiles.

Poison projectiles from Ashar in Path of Exile 2 (Image via GGG)

Here is a list of all Ashar's attack patterns:

Her tail turns green and slams the ground by rolling in front.

Turns her tail green and shoots out poison projectiles. These projectiles will leave a lingering poison effect on the ground.

Will dive underground and come out of the ground followed by another dive. This will be done four times. The best way to avoid these attacks is to roll towards the direction from where Ashar comes out of the ground. You can also keep moving around the arena by sticking close to the edge.

Turns her tail green and slams the ground in front of her to deal damage to any closed-range players.

Stops for a brief second and performs an AOE-wide spin tail attack.

Normal attacks with her claws to any close-range players.

Poison darts from all corners of the arena (Image via GGG)

If you happen to step on one of the tiles — make sure to move from there — as the tile will then be filled with poison. Next — to avoid the darts — your best bet is to stay in the middle of the arena. However, since you are avoiding the boss' attacks at the same time — try to lure the boss to the very edge and then quickly move to the center.

We recommend completely avoiding the tiles, as it will make the fight significantly easier.

Tips for the Ashar The Sand Mother boss in Path of Exile 2

In terms of Relics, having Honor Resistance and Honor Restored relics will help you in the long run. As far as the Sanctum buffs go — "less HP on mobs," and "less damage from mobs" will also help.

The best damage windows on Ashar are during the tail spin and closed-range claw attacks. Get close to the boss, and immediately roll away. While she is performing her attacks, you are free to damage the boss for a brief moment. Ashar has a very low health pool, so take your time dodging her attacks and wait for the perfect opening.

