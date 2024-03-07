Path of Exile 2 beta release date, how to join, and more

Many gamers from the ARPG community have been eagerly looking forward to the Path of Exile 2 beta release date. While the game is far from a full release, a playable beta in June will offer players insight into what improvements set Path of Exile 2 apart from its critically acclaimed predecessor. Note that this is supposed to be a closed beta.

That said, if you don't make the invitations list on the Path of Exile 2 beta release date in June, there will be more chances later down the line. Grinding Gear Games has plans to hand out keys in waves to willing participants from the queue.

Path of Exile 2 beta release date: When does it go live?

Expand Tweet

The Path of Exile 2 beta release date is confirmed for June 7, 2024. There has been no official confirmation on how long the beta will last, but we can estimate it to be over two months at the minimum.

How to join Path of Exile 2 beta

Game director Jonathan Rogers has indicated that Path of Exile 2 beta will draw inspiration from the Path of Exile 3.0.0 beta release (The Fall of Oriath). According to the FAQ for the launch of the Fall of Oriath expansion:

"We'll likely use significantly larger but silent waves of invites to invite active players into the Beta (for example, instead of 288 keys per day like before, we might pick 500-1000 players each day that we send out invites for simultaneously)."

There is currently no direct way to sign up for the Path of Exile 2 beta, but you can register your email address to the newsletter by visiting the official PoE2 webpage. You will be notified as soon as further announcements are made regarding the beta sign-up phase for this ARPG.

What to expect from Path of Exile 2 beta

The community is looking forward to the Path of Exile 2 beta release date (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Path of Exile 2 marks a return to Wraeclast, where the story will pick up six years after the first game's events:

If you watch the PoE2 gameplay reveal, the first thing you will notice is the revamped movement system. It has much more inertia and a built-in dodge roll system for a slower, more impactful pace of gameplay.

Path of Exile 2 will have a "brand new campaign with six acts, 100 distinct environments, 600 monsters, and 100 bosses."

There will be 12 base classes and a total of 36 ascendancy classes to pick from.

However, not all of these classes and campaign acts will be available during the closed beta. You will still get a hands-on trial of the new simplified skill gem system, which will open up more complex hybrid builds.

The closed beta starts in a few months, but there is a long way to go. Here are some other ARPGs to try while you wait for Path of Exile 2.