Path of Exile 2: What do Breach Splinters do?

Path of Exile 2 wouldn't be complete without its various league mechanics and their little intricacies and collectibles, such as Breach Splinters from the eponymous league mechanic. Breach is a league mechanic from Path of Exile that has impacted the ongoing meta of the sequel, including changing the meta surrounding playstyles and inter-player trades.

Breach works as a dimensional rift in Waystones that appear as a Purple/Magenta hand. Interacting with this appendage opens up a separate realm inside the Waystone where hostile monsters reside and we, of course, have to deal with said enemies for various rewards.

Among these are Breach Splinters, a topic we'll discuss below.

What can you do with Breach Splinters in Path of Exile 2?

Breach Splinters are both collectibles and currencies that are a part of the Breach league mechanic, dropped by all manner of enemies inside a Breach rift. These items only drop from mobs that spawn from the Breach and aren't nearly as common as gold or any other standard currency. In Path of Exile 2, it is reportedly only dropped by enemies in T11+ Waystones.

Like other currency items, Breach Splinters can be used as a trading tender, depending on the trade item request. However, just because it can be, doesn't mean that it is. As such, Breach Splinters draw very few numbers and are used for creating Breachstones by combining 300 Splinters.

Breachstones are similar to Waystones, as these items can open an exclusive map from the Realmgate, that leads to the domain of the pinnacle encounter of the Breach league mechanic. The pinnacle boss, titled Xesht, We That Are One, poses a true challenge for players. As a reward for besting Xesht, players can potentially obtain the meta-defining Hand of Wisdom and Action unique gloves and more.

Breach Splinters can be dropped by any monster spawned inside a rift, but the chance and overall quantity of Splinter drops can be significantly boosted via Atlas Passive points, specifically those concerning the league mechanic. These passive points can only be earned by defeating Xesht multiple times.

Passives such as Frantic Invasion and Waking Nightmare directly increase raw splinter drops, whereas Rising Pyre, Crumbling Walls, and Interdimensional Assault passively increase gains by boosting drop quantity and sheer number of breaches from which additional monsters can spawn.

Furthermore, Clasped Hands can also drop splinters, so you can also take Grasping Hands.

